Yankees first baseman Luke Voit continues MLB’s hot mic winning streak

Luke Voit drops a Shit Bomb on YES Network. Screenshot : YES Network

It’s only day one of spring training games and the hot mics have yet to disappoint.

In the bottom of the fifth inning between the Yankees and Blue Jays, Luke Voit was on YES talking to Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay and company. Then Yankee catcher Rob Brantly hit a two-run homer, the first for the Yankees this preseason.

After Kay belted out his customary homer call “See ya!” for Brantly’s bomb, the play-by-play analyst, asked Voit about the swing.

“Come on Luke, do some analysis,” Kay asked. “Break down that swing, what did he do?”

Voit, who at this point forgot his mic was hot, told Brantly “good shit, baby!” Moments later, we got a “oh, sorry” from the first baseman. You can watch the home run and hear the commentary below.

It’s good shit.

In case anyone cares, New York wound up losing the seven-inning preseason game, 6-4.

But chances are you care more about the 44-second clip than the game, and I don’t blame you. Players’ hot mics are some of the most memorable moments of spring training every year. Who can forget Mookie Betts telling ESPN “I ain’t getting this” fly ball, or Freddie Freeman making fun of himself rounding the bases last year.

Let’s get more mics on players, please.