Photo: Harry How (Getty)

Yasiel Puig sucked the life out of the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night by doing what he’s done better than anyone this past week—crush dingers.

Puig didn’t start as the Dodgers went for the three-game sweep against their divisional foes, and hadn’t played in the previous night’s game to avoid the Rockies’ left-handed pitching. And since his last at-bat in Game 1 of the series, his house had been burglarized for the second time in a month.

But in the seventh inning, with the game tied at two, Puig stepped up with runners on second and third to face reliever Scott Oberg. And after fouling off Oberg’s first slider, Puig uncorked a brutal swing on a ball low and away and lifted a deep line-drive shot to faraway left-center field. It was a bolt of lightning within Dodger Stadium, and it created the 5-2 lead that would hold for the final score.

With his sixth dong in his last 18 at-bats, Puig put the Rockies down 2.5 games in the NL West with only 10 to play, and 1.5 games out of the second wild-card spot. But after the game, the Dodger hero couldn’t care less about the wild card. He knows what his formerly kind of unlucky and screwed team has its immediate sights set on: