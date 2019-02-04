Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

There are plenty of neat facts about 21-year-old Maxime Cressy’s title at the ATP Challenger Cleveland. He’s still a UCLA senior; this was just his second time ever playing a Challenger event; and he had to win seven straight matches, including qualifying. Cressy earned 90 big-league ATP rankings points along with the title. He plays a cool and archaic serve-and-volley style that netted him 22 aces in the final. Oh, and his outrageous grunting, which had other players yelling at him to “shut up,” decreased dramatically.



As for the victory screaming, yes, there was still victory screaming. Here’s what Cressy let loose after winning his semifinal over Marcos Giron:

Here’s an alternate angle of that moment, and an awkward almost-hug:

Cressy was still howling like Waluigi in the final against Mikael Torpegaard on Sunday:



But his response to winning the whole title—after having saved two match points in the second set—was quite mild, all things considered.