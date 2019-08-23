Photo: Yong Teck Lim (Getty)

Because it has been true for longer than I have been alive that the NBA is more fun when the Lakers are interesting, the news that Dwight Howard will be joining LeBron James and Anthony Davis on a Lakers team that is very serious about contending for championships is extremely welcome. This is not likely to make the Lakers any better, and there’s a very real chance that it will make the Lakers worse. But they will for sure be interesting!

The Lakers will start either Howard or JaVale McGee at center, and if things go to plan the other will play “big minutes” as the backup. Somehow LeBron will be expected to avoid strangling either of them. Poor Frank Vogel is going to have his hands full.