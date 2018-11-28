Of all the things Jon Gruden has done to orchestrate the complete destruction of the 2018 Oakland Raiders, trading Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys was easily his most defensible decision. Cooper’s slump had extended through all of last season and into this one, and yet Gruden still managed to get a first-round pick out of the deal. That’s not a bad way to wheel and deal!



Anyway, let’s check in with how Cooper is performing on his new team:

Ah, well.

In his four games as a Cowboy, Cooper has caught 22 passes for 349 yards and three touchdowns. In his previous six games as a Raider he caught 22 passes for 280 yards and one touchdown. The Raiders’ leading receiver last Sunday was Seth Roberts, who caught two passes for 54 yards.