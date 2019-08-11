Photo: Will Newton (Getty Images)

In only the second-worst beatdown the Orioles have suffered at the hands of a Texas-based team in Camden Yards, the Astros ran roughshod all over Baltimore in a 23-2 win on Saturday. The hapless O’s were only allowed two innings of scoreless respite as the remaining seven included at least one run that evening and featured a relatively-consistent scoring distribution.



Here’s what all 23 of those runs looked like:

It should surprise no one that some records were set on the part of Houston that night. Zachary Silver of MLB.com listed all of the new marks that the team had set for itself:

• Set a franchise record for most runs in a game (23) • Set a franchise record for most extra-base hits in a game (13) • Became the first Major League team this season with 20 runs in a game • Tied the franchise record for most hits in a game (25) • Tied the franchise record for most homers in a nine-inning game (6) • Extended their franchise record for grand slams in a season (11)﻿



The most notable history-maker of the beatdown was rookie Yordan Alvarez, whose latest phenomenal performance has caused some to now believe that the only competition for the AL Rookie of the Year award is the race for second. Alvarez had three home runs for the evening—a solo shot, a grand slam, and a two-run shot off of former position player hero Stevie Wilkerson—bringing him to 17 on the season, and 51 RBIs. The latter stat is the more notable one as it set the record for most RBIs in a player’s first 45 games that Ted Williams set in 1939 with 47. The former, however, isn’t too shabby of an accomplishment either because it was the Astros’ first three-homer game since Jose Altuve smacked three dingers in Game 1 of the 2017 ALDS, and the first regular season one since 2007.

Speaking of dingers, Carlos Correa was also somehow able to distinguish himself among the cornucopia scoring with a homer that went farther than the rest—474 feet to be exact. I’ve been to Camden Yards a few times in my life, and never have I seen anyone smash one to this part of the park.

But let’s not forget the Orioles, who were just as responsible for Saturday’s outcome as the Astros were. The dingers allowed Baltimore to continue its record-setting pace of most home runs allowed in the season. Currently, they’re at a whopping 240, just 18 shy of the record the Cincinnati Reds set in 2018 with 258, and are on pace to 330—a number that sounds impossible to reach, but there’s always a chance this Orioles team could get worse next year. The terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad year is obviously not lost on the players, and the quotes make it clear that they understand that this loss was a new low.

“By the third inning, I was like, ‘How am I going to finish this game?’” manager Brandon Hyde said. “Somehow, we finished it.”﻿



“Looking back on tonight, we have to figure out what we did wrong,” said [Aaron] Brooks, who allowed nine runs over three innings and now sports a 9.40 ERA over six starts with Baltimore. “Me, personally, I did quite a bit wrong.”﻿



The fact that the Orioles can be this bad in back-to-back years and still be allowed to play in the majors is a travesty. Clearly the only solution here is to demand relegation. I’m sure the San Antonio Missions are more deserving than the O’s are to be there.