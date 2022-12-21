We may earn a commission from links on this page.

The San Francisco Giants thought they had inked Carlos Correa to a 13-year, $350 million deal. But then the introductory press conference was mysteriously postponed, supposedly over issues with the shortstop’s physical.

Then, in a shocking turn of events, Correa spurned the Giants to instead sign a 12-year, $315 million contract with the New York Mets.

Steve Cohen is the new George Steinbrenner. So far this offseason, the Mets have landed Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga, José Quintana, David Robertson, and re-signed Brandon Nimmo and Edwin Diaz— and the team’s payroll of $380 million is more than most of us regular folks will see in multiple lifetimes.

Francisco Lindor is already entrenched at SS, which will move Correa to the hot corner.

“This puts us over the top,” Cohen told The Post.

The Mets owner was in Hawaii hammering out the pact with Correa’s agent Scott Boras, The Post reported.

“This really makes a big difference,” Cohen told the tabloid.

“If you’re going to make the move make the move,” he added.

Correa made his major league debut in 2015 for the Houston Astros, winning the American League Rookie of the Year award.

He’s a two-time All-Star and was part of the Astros’ 2017 World Series-winning squad.