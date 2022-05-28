It’s now a Memorial Day weekend tradition, as AEW has its other tentpole PPV (and they still call them “PPVs”) from Las Vegas. If you’re a weirdo like me, it’s no longer the holiday that kicks off summer but this event. It’ll actually be the start of a pretty frenzied summer of activity, given that “New York” will have three football stadium shows over the summer, while AEW will have Forbidden Door at the end of June and then All Out on Labor Day weekend. Cinch it up and hunker down.



As for this specific show, for the first time in a while, if ever, it feels like AEW and Tony Khan have thrown things together a bit instead of their usual intricate booking. A lot of these matches haven’t had a great build (including the main event), but that will probably be (mostly) canceled out by some excellent in-ring work. AEW shouldn’t make this a habit, after all the main appeal of the company is that they do great storytelling and aren’t afraid to take their time and make everything feel important. But looking at this card, we can probably allow it just this once.

So let’s run through it and give our best assessment of what will go down at T-Mobile Arena (won’t be Knights playoff hockey, tell ya that much! Sorry, sorry, it’s still just so funny).