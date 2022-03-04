It seems like every time we gather to preview an AEW PPV, we marvel at how it’s the biggest card they’ve put together. I’ve said “Jiminiy Jillikers!” so much the words have lost all meaning! But we can’t help it, as this card is probably as stacked, maybe more so, than September’s “All Out.” I guess when you do this only four times a year instead of monthly, by definition they’re going to pack a hell of a punch. And whether Tony Khan would ever admit it or not, this is AEW’s last salvo before WWE fires up Wrestlemania, and he’ll want to make that comparison as rough as he can for New York.
Anyway, we better not waste time. Let’s run though this utterly stacked card!
Chris Jericho v. Eddie Kingston
Fels: You know this card is something when this is one of the least-billed matches on it. I have to believe Kingston takes this, maybe with some aid from Santana and Ortiz. The build around Kingston for months is that he can’t win a big match, and Jericho basically exists to be the start of the runway to bigger things. What does a win for Jericho do? They were teasing a reestablishing of The Inner Circle last night, but I sense a twist. Then again, AEW likes to slow play these things, meaning it would hardly be a shock to drag out Kingston’s always-falls-short reputation for a bigger payoff down the line. Still, I think this is the beginning of a major push.
Blum: Unless this ends as a Jericho squash win, can I say it doesn’t matter how this finishes as long as the story continues? Neither truly needs the win to keep things interesting. Kingston beating arguably the most-established member of the AEW roster would do wonders. But is it the right time with the baggage surrounding this match to give “The Last of a Dying Breed” that victory? Something to continue the program until Double or Nothing, then letting Kingston have his moment, would be my pick. I think a scenario where Kingston’s high-level experience not matching Jericho’s coming into play here would be brilliant. Kingston is the aggressor and has control for most of the match, only to get caught with a Judas Effect and gets pinned. That eats at him until he can get even. I’m fine with several other outcomes where I’m wrong, too.
Bryan Danielson v. Jon Moxley
Fels: Again, this is going to be on the first half of the show, which is ridiculous. And I honestly can’t figure out what will happen. I want the Mox-BD faction more than anything in the world, including my own happiness (they’re directly linked anyway), but I don’t know which result gets us there. If Mox loses, his seething jealousy of never beating Danielson will probably keep them from working together. If Mox wins, he’ll probably consider BD beneath him finally and not want to work with him either. I can’t help feeling that all of Danielson’s BIG matches we’ve seen since he arrived–with Omega and Hangman–he hasn’t won. Which makes me think he’s taking the win here and trying to get Mox to heel (double entendre!). There will be lots of wondering if the new Mox still has it. Which will make for excellent TV.
Blum: If I’m AEW, this starts the show. The story behind this match has been excellent but we’re not getting the deus ex machina ending here, where either guy wins, all their tension is gone and they team up to help better shift the promotion into their combined vision. That could be what we get after months more of build up. Maybe it never happens and begins a long-term feud over whether the American Dragon or the Purveyor of Violence has the better idea of what pro wrestling should be. This will be great and I believe a Danielson win is in the cards because he’s the one that first offered the olive branch. Moxley would’ve been unaffected if Danielson hadn’t put himself out there by offering to lead a faction together. Much like Jericho-Kingston, as long as the story stays hot, I’m cool with any result.
Tornado Trios Match: AHFO vs. Sammy Guevara, Sting, and Darby Allin
Fels: Well this is the definition of a “popcorn match.” I have no idea what this is doing on the PPV, and can only assume it’s a vehicle to introduce Jeff Hardy while Matt Hardy gets “broken” again. Otherwise, I can’t figure out why anyone should care. Which pains me to say about anything Andrade is involved in, but here we are.
Blum: This is the only match on the show that doesn’t feel like it has huge stakes. And that’s fine. We don’t need the Kentucky Derby after the NFC Championship game after another prize fight. I’ll go with Guevara, Sting and Allin to have the babyfaces win. I don’t think there’s a bigger plan at play here. It’s a match to cool down the crowd and the pace of the show when everything else feels so heavy.
Dog Collar Match: MJF v. CM Punk
Fels: First off, I love the fact that I have a job that allows me to write “dog collar match” as part of it. Anyway…
This has been just about as brilliantly told of a story as wrestling has ever seen. From the first match build, to that actual match, to CM Punk having to dig deep within him, to MJF’s opening a vein on national TV and then using that to attack Punk, conveying that there’s a hole within him that can never be filled that he’ll never take responsibility for. It’s one of the best things on television, not just wrestling.
What happens here, in my mind, kind of depends on where it’s placed on the card in relation to the ladder match. This screams for a Wardlow turn, but that would only happen if it’s placed after the ladder match. And I think this is where we’re going, which gives Punk the win and perhaps sets up a third, winner-take-all match down the road. It’s going to be violent as shit and have shenanigans aplenty and everyone will be glued to the screen.
Blum: I don’t care where it led. I can’t get MJF’s promo from last week’s Dynamite out of my head. It’s a deep cut for the horrible heel to make perfect sense and paint the overwhelming face into a corner. Just fantastic storytelling with two of the best at the art form in the 21st century. Now that AEW’s ties with Ring of Honor are official, a throwback to Punk vs. Raven at ROH Death Before Dishonor in 2003 would be great. It was brutal and innovative. I expect more of the same. I can’t see how Punk doesn’t win here, as there’s no point in continuing the story if MJF gets another victory against Punk. Unless the play is to have MJF challenge for the AEW World Title at Double or Nothing, and having the first Jewish AEW World Champion crowned Memorial Day weekend in Las Vegas, trading literal and physical jabs with Punk for longer will do both guys well.
Face of the revolution ladder match: Wardlow v. Powerhouse Hobbs v. Keith Lee v. Ricky Starks v. Orange Cassidy v. Ethan Page/Christian Cage
Fels: BEEF.
At the time of writing, the last entrant hadn’t been decided but I’m sure neither one of them is going to matter. I love, love, love that Tony Khan has subverted the normal ladder match construction and filled this with some big beefy men bumpin’ meat. Air Traffic Control should probably be alerted to the amount of altitude and distance Starks and Cassidy are going to get chucked around in this. And the faceoffs between the three oxen here–Wardlow, Hobbs, and Lee–are going to be wonderful. At the very least we’ll exit this with a Lee-Hobbs feud and you can sign me up for that match now.
This night feels like Wardlow’s, winning this and completing it with turning on MJF. Hobbs will have a star-turn, Lee will show WWE what they missed, but this is Wardlow’s. He’s got the most buzz heading in, he’s got the best story, he’s got the most immediate potential in the AEW world.
Blum: There’s an argument to be made for all three superheavyweights winning this match, although I think it ultimately comes down to Wardlow and Hobbs. Starks would be fine, but there’s better choices. I love Cassidy, but not being pushed to the moon right now. Doesn’t matter who the final participant is too, they’re not winning outside of major shenanigans. It feels like Wardlow’s time as Sam mentioned, and that’s a good play. Am I wrong to call it the safe play too? It’s the predictable outcome and one I’d be completely fine with. It’d be deserved for Wardlow too. I’m not going to discount the chance of Hobbs winning. He’s one big moment away from being shot to the top of the card. This could be that. Having Lee in the match with him and outdueling him, so quickly after Lee’s debut, would be an understandable swerve.
TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill v. Tay Conti
Fels: While this was a bit thrown together, it is a step forward that there are two women’s singles matches on the card and a third on the preshow. It’s also heartening that Conti hasn’t been just tossed into the abyss after getting a title shot at the last PPV, which has been the way before (seen Ruby Soho lately?). But Cargill is the star here and will look it. I worry about this match a little, because as far as Cargill has come in just under a year, she still needs someone who can direct a match to have a great one. Conti isn’t that. But they both have so much potential and charisma that they could overcome their inexperience. Something of a pause, but a good one.
Blum: Cargill’s winning. Conti might be the most improved wrestler over a 12-month period that I’ve ever seen, but Jade’s not losing until she gets to 50-0, at a minimum. Both are yet to reach their prime and have a lot of potential. Doing anything to stop Cargill’s reign at this point would be wrong. Seeing if there’s a program for Cargill to build from this match where she gets a major match at Double or Nothing is the most interesting thing for me here. After she beats Conti, who provides the most legitimate challenge to her undefeated streak?
Tag Team Championship: Young Bucks v. reDRagon v. Jurassic Express
Fels: Having the Bucks and Dragon in this was the Occam’s Razor choice, simplest and yet best. And I have to think both of them being here means they cancel each other out and Jungle Boy and his pet dinosaur retain. Their championship reign has been pretty damn empty, but to forward the spilt of the Elite and set up Kenny Omega’s return to give it clear divisions, the Bucks and reDRAgon are going to be too busy with each other to actually get around to pinning Jurassic. And the tag titles would be better transferred to Santana & Ortiz or Kings Of The Black Throne in the near future anyway when they get around to taking it off Tarzan Jr. and Beta Green Goblin.
Blum: I agree with Sam. The Jacksons, alongside Fish & O’Reilly, cancel each other out, extending the reign of Jurassic Express. Wonder if the ROH video tape library comes into play quickly here, explaining the long-term history of the teams who’ll walk in without the tag titles and probably without them too. All five competitors in this match, except Luchasaurus, are traditionally junior heavyweights, giving the big dinosaur a chance to show off his strength and be the standout competitor of this match. Why not give him that spotlight? He’s agile too and could add that aspect to this match. It’ll be one heck of a match.
Women’s World Championship: Britt Baker v. Thunder Rosa
Fels: It feels like it’s time to bring DMD’s reign to a close. It definitely feels full circle, and Rosa is the most over woman in the division other than her. Baker has other things to do, like feud with Jamie Hayter or Mercedes Martinez. Rosa doesn’t really have anywhere else to land. And she’ll make for a much better foil for when Serena Deeb is pointed toward the top title in the division. These two had an awkward as shit preview on Dynamite, which I sense might have been slightly on purpose and slightly because neither one is used to holding back to protect what they have planned for Sunday. They produced many people’s match of the year last St. Patrick’s Day, and this one should be in the same hood. But it’s time to take this title in a new direction with Thunder Rosa.
Blum: To answer the question I posed above about Cargill’s likely opponent for Double or Nothing, I can’t think of a better choice than Britt Baker. Some sort of a unification match for a little while, or have Baker drop the strap here to Rosa, who deserves a shot with the belt. This should be late into the show, maybe go on second to last, so I expect a lot of fireworks in this one. Baker retaining only to drop the belt between now and Las Vegas doesn’t make any sense. And if Rosa doesn’t win it here, what would make her a legitimate contender again until there’s a new champion? And who is the next woman up? Lots of signs point to a title change, although I’d be perfectly happy with Baker as my women’s champion, and possibly the future President of the United States.
AEW World Championship: Adam Cole v. Hangman Adam Page
Fels: You just don’t get the sense that Cole has done quite enough yet to warrant the top slot in the company just yet. And Page has yet to throw up anything less than an absolute banger when defending it, which has raised his profile to be even more worthy of it. You’d have to think this will be used to forward the split between Cole and the Bucks, and run-ins from both the Bucks and reDRagon are likely. The Bucks sanctioned Page’s win over Omega for the title. They’ll actively help him here. Neither the Bucks nor Cole nor reDRagon need a title to forward that story. Page retains.
Blum: I could see a surprise where Cole wins here. It does feel a little too soon in AEW canon for him to be the top guy, especially at Page’s expense, but denying some sketchy measures to flip the title and bring a former member of the Bullet Club and The Elite into the Civil War story that’s about to break out between Cole, Fish, O’Reilly, The Young Bucks, probably a returning Omega and possibly more could be really terrific. That could seem over the top at the same time and a clean win for Page over Cole would do him wonders leading into the biggest show of the year in May. I believe that’s the likely scenario. Again, the ROH video library could be used to prop up this match to even greater heights. How much of AEW’s viewership know Cole and Page were admitted into the Bullet Club on back-to-back nights? Keeping the belt on Page would be the simpler move on a show filled with big storylines.