NFL training camps are underway, and it’s hard not to get excited already. Your favorite team has shown some energy right out of the gate. The roster is full of talent, the depth is there, and there are no weak spots to be found. This might be the season.



That first day of camp started off strong, eh? The QB had some zip on his throws and looked totally healthy—he got banged up last season, but hey, that’s the grind of football. And remember that receiver’s amazing catch over the projected fourth-string cornerback? The crowd went nuts for that one. Those two are clearly developing a better connection. They even did that unconventional regimen together earlier this summer. It’s all finally going to click.

The offense won’t have to rely only on the passing game this year, though. The running back depth chart is full of studs who can establish a ground game and take pressure off the QB to make every play. Your team has that one three-down man, and that speedier pass-catching back to mix it up. That offense is going to have so many options when it comes to goal-line situations.

The defense is looking great, too. Your team just locked up that key piece with a new contract, so that won’t be a distraction throughout the season. Now that he has the financial security, he can focus on leading the rest of the players and being a positive presence in the locker room. Oh, and what about that situational pass-rusher the team signed in free agency? He’ll be a terror in the backfield, especially in that defensive coordinator’s scheme.

You can’t forget about that player who’s in the best shape of his life, according to his agent. It’s going to be a huge year for him.

There are definitely pitfalls to avoid. The coach is going to have to work around that suspension/holdout, but honestly, that might be a blessing in disguise. It’ll give a chance to one of the younger guys to prove themselves and maybe break out. The player to keep an eye on is the rookie your team took in the fifth round. How was he even available there?!

Okay, sure, there’s also that one positional battle that’ll need to be sorted out. But that’s more of a wake-up call for that one guy than a real chance for the other.

This year’s draft filled so many needs. Your team definitely took five or six starting-caliber players. That one dude from that obscure school might struggle with the pro competition at first, but if he gets coached up, he’s going to be a gem. You saw his YouTube highlights, right? Insane.

You already broke down the schedule a couple of months ago—this team will win 11 games easy, maybe 12. The competition in the division shouldn’t be too tough, since half of them are rebuilding anyway. Just watch out for that one team with a surprisingly good record against yours. But if everyone can avoid injuries through the preseason ... you’re thinking Super Bowl. A conference championship, at the very least.

Ah shit, that guy who was in the best shape of his life just left practice holding his thigh. Hope it’s not serious.