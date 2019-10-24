Yu Darvish Waited Over A Year To Get Justin Verlander Back For A Joke

While chasing down a slow grounder in Game 2 of the World Series, Astros pitcher Justin Verlander fell on his butt as he threw the ball off his shin. Nobody was hurt; it was just a nice blooper.



Advertisement

More importantly, it allowed Cubs hurler Yu Darvish to hop in out of nowhere and get revenge against Verlander for a year-and-a-half old tweet. The gag started when Yu slipped while rounding second base on a double:

Verlander had that line thrown back in his face yesterday:

Advertisement

Got ‘em. Verlander took the response in stride:

“He’s probably been waiting in the weeds forever, waiting for his opportunity for me to do something stupid,” said Verlander. “It was great. Seventy-five percent of that play was pretty [darn] athletic. The other 25 percent, when I threw it off my heel, wasn’t so much.”