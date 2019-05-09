Screenshot: YouTube

Zach Smith, Urban Meyer’s disgraced former wide receivers coach at Ohio State, was arrested again Thursday in Delaware County, Ohio, for violating the terms of a civil protection order filed by ex-wife Courtney Smith. The arrest reportedly took place at Scioto Ridge Elementary School, when Zach showed up Thursday afternoon expecting to pick up his two children. From a WBNS report:

According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Smith got into a confrontation at the school when he was not allowed to pick up his children at 3:10 p.m. A deputy responded to the school and spoke with Smith and witnesses.

It was confirmed by the deputy that Smith was in violation of a civil protection order. According to the sheriff’s office, Smith was arrested and taken to the Delaware County Jail. He was charged with a misdemeanor for violating the order.

According to the report, Courtney Smith was also at the school to pick up the kids, and Zach “was not to pick up their children until after 6 p.m.,” presumably not from the school. This is at least the second protection order filed by Courtney Smith against her ex-husband—Zach was fired by the Buckeyes back in July following the filing of a protection order alleging domestic violence, and following Smith’s arrest for criminal trespassing at Courtney’s home. Zach pled guilty to disorderly conduct in October, then spent the day on Twitter brazenly misrepresenting a related protection order as “mutual.”

Zach Smith’s lawyer released a statement to several media outlets describing the arrest as the result of an “absolutely malicious move” by Courtney “to have Zach arrested at their kids’ school when he was there to pick them up,” because I guess Courtney somehow steers Zach’s car via remote control?

H/t Chris