Screenshot: YouTube

Former Ohio State wide receivers coach Zach Smith, who was recently fired from his job after multiple allegations of domestic violence from his ex-wife, Courtney, became public, has spent the afternoon tweeting angrily about his situation. He’s threatened to sue Brett McMurphy, the reporter who originally revealed the allegations, used his children as a shield, lashed out at critics, and claimed that Courtney is “NO victim.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Whatever Smith thinks this is accomplishing, it isn’t.