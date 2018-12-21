Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

The insanely overpowered Duke Blue Devils gave Texas Tech their first loss of the season Thursday night, at Madison Square Garden, in a refreshingly competitive 69–58 game. Among other things, this was humanoid megafauna Zion Williamson’s first career game at the home of the Knicks, and so of course afterward he was asked how he’d feel about playing his home games there as a professional. His first response is the reason why every Knicks fan on Earth simultaneously shrank by one inch this evening:

Zion recovered from this first, unfiltered response—you know, guffawing and hiding his face and throwing the question to his boy, like a dare—and put together some generous and vaguely encouraging thoughts about the poor, poor Knicks. Per ESPN:

“This is the Garden,” Williamson said. “A lot of greats have come through here. My favorite great to come through here was probably Bernard King because my stepdad talked about him a lot how he just put the ball in the basket. ... I had to go watch his highlights. He could really score the basketball. He was incredible how he did it. “Playing 41 games here wouldn’t be so bad.”



Not so bad, Knicks fans.