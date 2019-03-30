Photo: Alex Brandon (AP)

With Cam Reddish out nursing an injury, Duke needed Zion Williamson to do it all tonight against Virginia Tech, and boy did he deliver. The Blue Devils skated past the Hokies, 75-73, and Williamson led all scorers with 23 points. That was somehow his most meager scoring output of his NCAA Tournament run, though as usual, he came up with a plethora of nutty highlights.

I really enjoyed hearing Williamson yell “BLAP!” as he jammed this rebound back.

Notice how the rest of the players on the court take a pause after this towering block, as they wait for a goaltending call that never came.

Look at the lift on this one.

The recovery on this play is unbelievable for someone that size, and Williamson’s quick spring to the ball resulted in a four-point swing for Duke.

Would you believe it, he did another cool dunk.

Even after all that, Virginia Tech came thiiiis close to sending it to overtime at the buzzer.

Duke’s got a date with Michigan State on Sunday, and as much as the Blue Devils eating shit right before the Final Four would rule, I also would not mind seeing Williamson attempt to dunk from the foul line in the half-court set or something equally wild.