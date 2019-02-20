Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Well, this is weird as hell. Less than a minute into the much-hyped matchup between UNC and Duke, Zion Williamson appeared to hurt his leg when he tried to plant while he was dribbling. It’s the right leg that got injured, but the left shoe may have gotten the worst of it, as Williamson’s foot just destroyed it as he went down. He’d limp to the locker room afterwards.

If we’re being honest, Zion should never play another minute of college basketball after a scare like this. But we’ll update if and when he returns or there’s news.

Update (9:36 p.m. ET): Damn.