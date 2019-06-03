Photo: Katharine Lotze (Getty Images)

Zlatan Ibrahimović has been consistently Zlataning since coming to MLS, scoring 32 goals in 38 games, but it’s been a while since his last truly memorable Zlatan moment. Possibly in recognition of this relative drought, Zlatan pulled off a spectacular Zlatan on Sunday, with a Zlatan-y sequence of skill and grace that ended with a quintessentially Zlatan bicycle kick finish:

This Zlataning instantly recalls one of Zlatan’s most famous Zlatans—his bicycle kick against England—and while this goal isn’t quite as iconic as that one, it’s good to know that even at 37 years of age, Zlatan is still Zlatan, and can Zlatan with the best of them. Zlatan!