Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow Jr. accepted a plea deal Monday that spared him from the possibility of a life prison sentence, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.
How dumbass are you if you are an Olympic athlete and your defense to narcotics trafficking charges is that you thought you were transporting performance-enhancing drugs?
Just plain awkward.
The Cleveland Browns were unbelievably bad in their 24-19 loss to the Denver Broncos. Worse than Jets losing to Dolphins bad. Coverage sucked. Play call sucked. Clock management sucked. And not for the first time this season. Or even the second time. With 3:23 remaining on the clock, down five points and facing a 4th…
The day the worst team in football won its first game of the season, the best one lost its first.
As Popeyes’ Chicken Sandwich finally makes its eagerly anticipated return to the marketplace this week comes the news that an NFL player is talking up its healing powers.
Dolphins win. Not a sentence anyone has been able to utter since Week 14 of last season. Not a sentence many expected to be able to say at all this season as the Fins vied to be plain awful.
The hard streets of New York City’s five boroughs are no place for marathon world records, let alone an attempt at a sub-2-hour marathon that can make it into the official record books.
Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, the world’s best-paid boxer, dispatched Sergey Kovalev with an 11th round knockout to take the Russian’s WBO light-heavyweight title in Las Vegas late Saturday evening.
In a lengthy interview with K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports, Derrick Rose, the generally reticent Detroit guard, opened up about how much fun he’s having in his first season with the Pistons.
So you signed up for Sunday’s New York City marathon. Way too late to be reading this in that case. But whether as a bet, bucket-list item, or impulse decision you’re now regretting, you have a marathon date looming on the calendar, you’ll need to train.
Golden State Warriors fans are in the process of suffering through a rotation anchored by the legendary Eric Paschall, the even more legendary Omari Spellman, and the beyond legendary Ky Bowman. Stephen Curry (out indefinitely with a Rice Krispie’d hand) and Klay Thompson (waiting for various knee ligaments to become…
The NCAA takes a step towards ending shamateurism in college sports.
Climbers can no longer scale Uluru, the monolithic rock in central Australia once known as Ayers Rock, that is scared to the Anangu people.
“The Cricket Kings of Queens” is a documentary that follows three immigrant cricketers from John Adams High School in Queens, NY, whose team attempts an undefeated season in the wake of Trump’s election. On the pitch, they have the chance to escape a world that is increasingly intolerant of immigrants while capturing…
Advertisement