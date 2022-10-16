Jalen Williams is the Thunder’s top rookie in 2023

Jalen Williams went mostly unnoticed at Santa Clara, but he wowed scouts in predraft workouts. Chet Holmgren’s season-ending injury means Williams will be THE rookie to watch in Oklahoma City. Williams’ workmanlike game won’t wow you, but he has been a stud in the preseason. In five exhibition contests, Williams shot 61 percent from the field and posted per-game averages of 14.4 points, 5.2 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.8 steals. His impossibly long wingspan of 7-foot-2 enabled him to disrupt passing lanes and dislodge balls when defenders least expected it. In every preseason contest, he showcased a different aspect of his arsenal.



Williams was a 40 percent 3-point shooter in college and though he didn’t shoot well beyond the arc in the preseason, he should at least mimic a league-average 3-point shooting percentage during his rookie campaign. Williams’ 13-assist showing against Ra’anana Maccabi also previewed his underrated playmaking ability. The Thunder roster features a litany of rookies and sophomores who need to be developed, but Williams might be the most promising neophyte aside from Giddey, in the Thunder’s Nickelodeon Jr. lineup. The injured Lu Dort and Darius Bazley may eventually have to take a step back for Williams to take his rightful place in this crowded rotation.

