NFL Cornerback Duo Swiped Watches, Cash At Gunpoint In $70K House Party Heist, Cops Say

Quinton Dunbar (l.) and DeAndre Baker each face felony charges after witnesses say they held up a Miami-area house party at gunpoint. Image : AP Photo

Police in Florida have issued arrest warrants for NFL cornerbacks DeAndre Baker, of the Giants, and Quinton Dunbar, of the Seahawks, after the pair allegedly swiped thousands of dollars in cash and valuables at gunpoint from guests attending a Miami-area house party late last night.

The warrant, released earlier today by cops in Miramar, Fla., accuses Baker and Dunbar of armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm, both felony charges. Neither has been arrested as of Thursday evening.

The two Miami natives were at the gathering just after midnight, as guests gambled on cards and played video games, witnesses told police. According to one eyewitness, an argument erupted at the card table, prompting Baker and another man, identified as “Shy,” to knock it over and draw semi-automatic firearms.

According to that witness, whose name was redacted in the report, the 27-year-old Dunbar then brandished a gun at another partygoer, with Baker allegedly stripping the victim of $4,000 in cash and an Audemars Piguet watch worth $17,500.

Witnesses said Baker, 22, directed two other men to take more cash and valuables from other attendees at the party — including a Rolex, valued at $18,000, and a Hubolt, valued at $25,000.

Baker, at one point, had even directed an unknown accomplice in a red mask to shoot one of the attendees, witnesses told police.

The men sped off in three separate cars after the heist, according to the warrant: A Mercedes Benz, a Lamborghini and a BMW. One witness believes the robbery was planned, telling cops that the getaway vehicles had appeared pre-positioned to leave the area in a hurry.

In all, the gunmen allegedly absconded with nearly $70,000 in cash and high-priced timepieces.

“We are aware of the situation,” the Giants said in a statement. “We have been in contact with DeAndre. We have no further comment at this time.”

Baker was the Giants’ first-round pick in last year’s draft, the league’s 30th pick overall. He started 15 games in 2019 and contributed 61 tackles to the team’s spotty secondary.

Dunbar was traded to Seattle in March after five seasons with Washington. He was introduced to the city’s press corps on a video call last week.

It has been only seven days since the NFL’s last high-profile gun incident.



Ravens safety Earl Thomas drew unwanted attention last Thursday after reports emerged that his wife, having reportedly caught the Pro Bowler mid-tryst last month, had been arrested for pointing a pistol at his head.

“I got something for all you hoes,” Nina Thomas reportedly told her husband’s house guests as she brandished her weapon at them.