2020 AL West Preview

Houston Astros

COVID Response: Like anything in Texas would be good right now. Owner Jim Crane, he of the “I can’t see anything if I look with my ass” defense of his knowledge of the trash can scandal, less than a month ago was talking about having fans in the stands. This is in Texas, home of one of the worst virus wildfires in the nation. They did keep their employees on full-time pay and set up a fund for game-day workers. One player has tested positive but that was in June at their spring training site. A few more are out with “undisclosed” problems, and we’ll let you do that math. But their manager’s son was on point.



Staying Away: None So Far.

Oh, He’s Here Now?: Nothing really. You’d like to think players shied from the optics of joining the Astros during their days of shame, but it probably had more to do with the Astros trying to stay under the luxury tax, like every other high-end team in this furshlugginer league. Austin Pruitt do anything for you? Good, he’s hurt anyway. How about Blake Taylor? No, that’s not the catcher from Major League. That was Jake. Enough of this.

Where’d He Go?: Gerrit Cole was seduced like so many others by New York and the aircraft carrier of money they left on his lawn. Wade Miley also left the Astros rotation, but for Cincinnati. Will Harris pulled a mini-Marian Hossa and left the team that lost the championship series for the one that won it, as he’s in Washington now.

Oh, right, their manager and GM were punted off in an act of ass-covering. Dusty Baker takes over in the dugout, and while it’s fun for Giants, Cubs, and Nationals fans to imagine how he might crash and burn yet another team in the playoffs, the days of Baker being a nimrod in wrist-bands are basically in the past. He won’t get in the way, even if he doesn’t aid much.

What To Expect: Normally, when you lose the best pitcher in the league like Cole, you’d expect something of a regression from that team. But you might have forgotten that the Astros picked up Zack Greinke at the deadline last year (seriously, how did this team lose?) and he’s still here. He’s 36 but still put up a 2.93 ERA and 3.22 FIP last year, so in the rotation the Astros don’t really start far off from where they started last season. Lance McCullers Jr. missed all of last season through injury but returns to the middle of the rotation. Right now, Josh James and Framber Valdez are slated for spots four and five, and both could be just about anything. But the Astros will likely, artfully, use their pen on those days to shield them. They’re not going to lose enough games due to the back of their rotation to think they’re all that vulnerable.

The hope for most of the baseball world is that with all eyes watching and not having their various buzzers, screens, sounds, lights, drones, smoke signals, and dead-drops that the entire Astros lineup will become .260 hitters. It’s not going to happen. Even without Yordan Alvarez, who hasn’t been on the field yet during camp for undisclosed reasons (gee, what could that be?), the lineup is stocked. This is an outfit that slugged .495 as a team. Is the hope that it will drop to … .470 this year? My stars!. Kyle Tucker will get his full run-out this year, such as it is. Carlos Correa and George Springer might be auditioning for trades if the Astros are dead-set on keeping payroll down, but that probably won’t stop them from hitting. Yes, their home-road splits, even last year (.284 AVG home vs. .265 away), are curious, but even their road OPS last year would have ranked 4th overall over a full season.

This is a team whose worst 60-game stretch was still .580. It’s hard to see how they fall too far from that.