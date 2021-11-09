5. Trey Lance

Now reports out of the Bay Area say that Kyle Shanahan has no plans on starting Trey Lance over Jimmy Garoppolo anytime soon. We also know that Shanahan once chose Jimmy G over Tom Brady. No, I’m not comparing the kid to Brady, but I am noting Shanahan’s lack of judgment in this whole process.



I’m sure we’ll see Lance again at some point this year; it just depends on the capacity in which it is. This team is going nowhere fast, and falling further and further behind in the NFC West. But Shanahan seems content on riding the Jimmy G train all the way home to another losing season.