We’ve reached the midway point of the NFL season, and rookie quarterbacks are always front and center, with some living up to the hype and others not as much. With that, let’s look at how the 2021 rookie class fared in Week 9.
6. Zach Wilson
Wilson is out with an injury, and head coach Robert Saleh says the Jets are in no hurry to rush him back onto the field. After Wilson’s last couple performances, that might not be the worst idea.
5. Trey Lance
Now reports out of the Bay Area say that Kyle Shanahan has no plans on starting Trey Lance over Jimmy Garoppolo anytime soon. We also know that Shanahan once chose Jimmy G over Tom Brady. No, I’m not comparing the kid to Brady, but I am noting Shanahan’s lack of judgment in this whole process.
I’m sure we’ll see Lance again at some point this year; it just depends on the capacity in which it is. This team is going nowhere fast, and falling further and further behind in the NFC West. But Shanahan seems content on riding the Jimmy G train all the way home to another losing season.
4. Davis Mills
With Tyrod Taylor back in the lineup, it may be a while before we see Davis Mills on the field at QB again. Although if Taylor has another three INT game or two with zero touchdowns, it may be worth the Texans going back to the rookie. I’m sure Taylor was rusty, so let’s give this a couple more weeks to see if he improves.
3. Justin Fields
Little by little, Fields is getting more comfortable within this offense, and you can see the improvement with each start. Had the Bears been able to beat the Steelers Monday night, Fields would have taken the No. 1 spot this week based on what he contributed. Two TDs and 291 yards passing along with 45 on the ground. Fields did enough for the Bears to win, but they couldn’t close the Steelers out.
2. Trevor Lawrence
Jacksonville got their second win of the year (a big one beating the Bills), and while his stats don’t say a ton, Lawrence continues to grow and improve little-by-little each week of his rookie season. He contributed no TDs, but he didn’t make the big mistake to toss the game away either. Lawrence hasn’t looked how we expect him to yet, but you can see his potential. This is a young team, and it’s going to be a slow process in Jacksonville.
The biggest worry for the Jaguars right now is making sure Lawrence’s ankle is OK and that he will be ready to go in Week 10.
1. Mac Jones
Jones holds onto the No. 1 spot again since his team did win. Although that play where he holds onto the Panthers defender’s ankle after a turnover was quite pitiful looking (I see you Jeff Van Gundy).
Besides that, not a bad game for Jones with one TD and just one INT. He only passed for 139 yards but didn’t need much more, honestly.
Sam Darnold and the Panthers handed Bill Belichick and the Patriots this game on a silver platter with three picks. When the opposing QB does that, all you need to do at that point is not mirror his lack of production.
