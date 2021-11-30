2. Trevor Lawrence

Lawrence had a TD and an INT in Jacksonville’s 21-14 loss to the Falcons. The Jaguars climbed back into this game in the second half outscoring Atlanta 11-7. They needed another TD and couldn’t come through in the end. That sounds like the history of this franchise, too little, too late.



It’s still not clear who had the worse day, Lawrence or Jags mascot, Jaxson De Ville.