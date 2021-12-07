It’s Week 13 of the NFL season, and rookie quarterbacks are front and center, with some living up to the hype and others not as much. With that, let’s look at how the 2021 rookie class fared in Week 13.
It’s Week 13 of the NFL season, and rookie quarterbacks are front and center, with some living up to the hype and others not as much. With that, let’s look at how the 2021 rookie class fared in Week 13.
2 / 8
6. Trey Lance
6. Trey Lance
The 49ers lost to the Seahawks, 30-23, and Lance is still riding the bench. Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan seems to have little to no use for Lance at this point, even on RPO (run-pass option) plays where he should be utilized. With only five games left, and the Niners still alive in the wild-card race, any hope of seeing Lance play again this year may be a wrap.
3 / 8
5. Justin Fields
5. Justin Fields
This week, the Bears lost at home to the Cardinals as Justin Fields watched from the sideline. Fields’ status is still up in the air as the Bears will likely take their time and not hurry him back from a rib injury.
4 / 8
4. Davis Mills
4. Davis Mills
We had a Davis Mills sighting this week, and it didn’t spark much out of the Houston Texans. Mills passed for 49 yards on 14 attempts and helped the Texans score zero points. Not a great showing for Mills or the team in general. Only five games left until this nightmare of a season is over.
5 / 8
3. Trevor Lawrence
3. Trevor Lawrence
It was another rough outing for Lawrence and the Jaguars, losing 37-7 to the Rams. No one expected much out of Jacksonville here, but a few more points would have been helpful. At least make it look a little closer. Lawrence didn’t even hit 150 yards passing in L.A., so we’d like to see a bit of progress before the season ends.
6 / 8
2. Zach Wilson
2. Zach Wilson
Wilson had the third-highest passing total of his young career in Week 13 with 226 yards through the air. The Jets also lost again, falling to the Eagles 33-18. Two TDs and only 1 INT from Wilson against Philly. That’s an improvement, and at this point, if you’re a Jets fan, you find the silver lining anywhere you can.
7 / 8
1. Mac Jones
1. Mac Jones
Mac Jones won a game where he passed the ball three times, completing two of those attempts for 19 yards. In his rookie year, that’s the kind of season Jones is having for the New England Patriots. Everything seems to be going ‘MJ10s’ way. Now, of course, it helps when you have probably the greatest defensive game planner of all time as your head coach. But as usual, Jones did exactly what the team asked of him. Jones has made very few mistakes this year, and the Patriots are back atop the AFC.
8 / 8