1. Mac Jones

Mac Jones won a game where he passed the ball three times, completing two of those attempts for 19 yards. In his rookie year, that’s the kind of season Jones is having for the New England Patriots. Everything seems to be going ‘MJ10s’ way. Now, of course, it helps when you have probably the greatest defensive game planner of all time as your head coach. But as usual, Jones did exactly what the team asked of him. Jones has made very few mistakes this year, and the Patriots are back atop the AFC.

