We made it to the 10th week of the NFL season, and rookie quarterbacks are always front and center, with some living up to the hype and others not as much. With that, let’s look at how the 2021 rookie class fared in Week 10.
6. Trey Lance
Another week, another DNP for Lance. The Niners did win, and if they continue to win, we might not see him much in this second half of his rookie year. We know Lance is the future in the Bay Area, but Jimmy Garoppolo is still the present, and he’s earned the right to keep the starting position for another week after beating up on the L.A. Rams, 31-10.
5. Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson is still out, but after Mike White’s four-interception performance Sunday, all that talk about White pushing Wilson for starter snaps when he returns should subside. I know it’s tough being a Jets fan, and you tend to latch onto any glimmer of hope, but Wilson is here to stay, at least for the next handful of years as Robert Saleh and the Jets try to figure this thing out.
Wilson could return within the next couple of weeks to try and finish out his rookie year as strong as possible.
4. Davis Mills
If Tyrod Taylor stays healthy, we probably won’t see much more of Davis Mills as the Texans’ QB this year. Although Taylor gives Houston the best chance to win, they aren’t going to win much either way. Throw the Mills kid out there and see if he can finish out the season on a positive note.
Mills might end up being the Houston’s QB of the future after this season. Taylor is the stopgap here, and it’s a foregone conclusion at this point. Things couldn’t get much worse staying with Mills, hell you’re already losing most of your games anyway.
3. Justin Fields
The Chicago Bears had a bye this week, so no Justin Fields, but we’ll be paying close attention to his development for the rest of the season. It feels like the Bears have finally found their man.
2. Trevor Lawrence
Lawrence and Jacksonville fell to 2-7 Sunday, and his play can be rated anywhere from average to below average from week to week. But hey, remember, Peyton Manning also stunk it up his rookie year. So, hang in there, Jacksonville fans. I still think Lawrence will be very good, and possibly even a great NFL QB. He’s taking his lumps right now, but it’s going to pay off eventually. I can’t promise that Urban Meyer will be there to enjoy the potential good times down the road, but at least he’s been flying under the radar here lately. That alone is a positive.
1. Mac Jones
Mac Jones is beginning to run away with the No. 1 spot as the best rookie QB so far this year by far. Three more TDs and zero INTs on Sunday in a 45-7 thrashing of the Cleveland Browns. The Browns scored first and then gave up 45 unanswered points from New England as this got ugly fast.
Jones isn’t blowing anyone away with his performances, but he’s been consistent in his rookie year, and that’s all Bill Belichick asks him to do. Do your job is the Patriots’ motto, and Jones has done his job well through the first 10 weeks of the season.
