5. Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson is still out, but after Mike White’s four-interception performance Sunday, all that talk about White pushing Wilson for starter snaps when he returns should subside. I know it’s tough being a Jets fan, and you tend to latch onto any glimmer of hope, but Wilson is here to stay, at least for the next handful of years as Robert Saleh and the Jets try to figure this thing out.



Wilson could return within the next couple of weeks to try and finish out his rookie year as strong as possible.