It’s Week 15 of the NFL season, and rookie quarterbacks have been front and center, with some living up to the hype and others not as much. With that, let’s look at how the 2021 rookie class fared in Week 15.
6. Trey Lance
Trey Lance is still MIA on the field for the 49ers and will probably continue to be since they are in the playoff hunt. So much for Lance’s rookie year.
5. Trevor Lawrence
I’ll bet Lawrence is glad this crazy rookie year of his is slowly winding down. Between Urban Meyer and how bad the team has been this year, it must be a relief to know it’s almost over. Time to pack it in and get ready for the offseason. Another game with no TD for Lawrence and no INTs, so I guess you could say he broke even in a sense.
4. Zach Wilson
Wilson scored a rushing TD in the Jets’ 31-24 loss to the Dolphins, and that was really the only bright spot in this game for him. He threw for only 170 yards on 13-of-23 passing, and the Jets actually had a shot at winning this game but, as usual, came up short.
3. Justin Fields
Fields is a tough kid, and he showed that Monday night against the Vikings. At specific points of this game, it felt like some of the hits Minnesota’s defense put on Fields were a little excessive, but he kept on getting up and coming back for more. He passed for 285 yards and a TD. The Bears had their chances late in this game to make something happen but couldn’t get much going offensively.
2. Mac Jones
This week, Jones falls one spot with New England losing a big game against the Colts, 27-17. Bill Belichick let Jones sling the rock in this one as he threw for 299 yards but only completed 57.7 percent of his passes in the loss. A win would have kept the Patriots on par with the Chiefs for home-field advantage in the AFC playoff picture. Instead, they fell a game behind with three left to play.
1. Davis Mills
Mills was the only rookie QB to win in Week 15, and it just so happened to be the first of his career. Mills threw two TDs and had 209 passing yards, completing over 63 percent of his passes. Not an outstanding performance, but it was enough to beat the Jaguars this week.
