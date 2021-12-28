2. Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson impacted the game against the Jaguars more with his legs than anything, rushing for 91 yards in the 26-21 victory. Most of that came on a 52-yard TD run in the first quarter , then the Jets did enough to hold on. Although Wilson didn’t have a great passing day with only 102 yards, it’s more important for the Jets that they won. Wilson posted the highest QBR of his career in this game of 92.4.

