It’s Week 16 of the NFL season, and our rookie quarterbacks are now in the home stretch, with some living up to the hype and others not so much. Now let’s look at how last year’s draft class fared in Week 16.
6. Trey Lance
Word on the street is Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a hand injury against the Titans, which means we could see Trey Lance back in the lineup in Week 17. An update on Jimmy G’s status is expected by Wednesday, so all those on team Trey will be waiting with bated breath until then.
5. Justin Fields
Justin Fields sat out this week nursing an ankle injury, and the Bears are not sure if he’ll be ready for Week 17 at home against the Giants. It’s been an up-and-down year for the rookie, but he has given Bears fans glimpses of what the future could hold. Chalk this season up to learning experiences.
4. Mac Jones
Mac slid down the list this week with a horrid performance in the Patriots’ loss to the Bills, 33-21. Jones passed for just 145 yards, connecting on 14 of 32 attempts and surrendering two INTs. On top of that, his performance contributed to New England allowing Buffalo to creep back into the division title picture. Horrible timing for a bad game, but the Pats are still in a good position to make the playoffs either way.
3. Trevor Lawrence
Week 16 wasn’t entirely horrible for Trevor Lawrence, as the Jaguars were competitive against the Jets, albeit coming up short and taking the loss, 26-21. Getting the right head coach and staff in place for Jacksonville will be vital for the continued development of Lawrence. If Jacksonville can get that right, we may be singing a different tune about him this time next year.
2. Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson impacted the game against the Jaguars more with his legs than anything, rushing for 91 yards in the 26-21 victory. Most of that came on a 52-yard TD run in the first quarter, then the Jets did enough to hold on. Although Wilson didn’t have a great passing day with only 102 yards, it’s more important for the Jets that they won. Wilson posted the highest QBR of his career in this game of 92.4.
1. Davis Mills
The Texans scored a shocking victory over the Chargers this week, 41-29, and Davis Mills had a big hand in that. Two TDs and 254 yards passing with a 77.3 QBR. Not a bad game at all, especially when the opponent needs a win to keep pace in the wildcard hunt. This may sound crazy, but if the Texans can put more talent around Mills, they may already have their QB of the future in house.
