We’re exactly six days away from the NFL draft, and yet we still aren’t sure what the first round is going to look like. Perhaps Deebo Samuel, A.J. Brown, and/or Terry McLaurin are traded in the next few days and shake up the first round. Maybe the Panthers make a move for Baker Mayfield. And I don’t remember the last time there was this much mystery surrounding the first overall pick. Will the Jaguars take Hutchinson? Thibodeaux? Walker? Neal? Ekwonu? Do they blow up everyone’s mock drafts and choose Sauce Gardner or Derek Stingley Jr.? As crazy as it sounds, those moves aren’t out of the question.



The biggest question of all, though, is where will each of the big-ticket quarterbacks go. Never before has there been such a plethora of talent at the quarterback position in the NFL. Yet at the same time, it still feels like there are several teams that could draft one of either Matt Corral, Desmond Ridder, Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis, or Sam Howell in the first or second rounds. While any one of these guys could end up being a franchise-caliber talent, the most important thing for the development of any quarterback prospect is the system they are drafted into. Some of these guys could be doomed to fail as soon as they hear their name called. Obviously, they won’t know it until several years later, but the system they are drafted into will have a major impact on whether or not they thrive in the league or disappoint.

With that, here are the worst spots for each of the big five quarterbacks to land.