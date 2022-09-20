Last season we did our weekly rookie q uarterback tracker, but with only one taken in the first round of 2022, we’ve moved onto another highly coveted position — wide receiver. For 2022 we’ll be keeping up with all six first-round wideouts and tracking their progress throughout the year. Some of our first-round rookies are already off to the races and contributing heavily to their teams.



The one exception on the list for at least the first few weeks of the season will be Detroit Lions’ first-round pick, Jameson Williams from Alabama. Williams tore his ACL in last year’s National Championship game but is on track to make his debut for the Lions this season.

Let’s see how this year’s crop of rookies stacks up: