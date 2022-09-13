Last season we did our weekly rookie q uarterback tracker, but with only one taken in the first round in 2022, we’ve moved onto another highly coveted position. This season we’ll keep up with all six first-round wide receivers and track their progress throughout the year. In Week 1, we’ve already seen some of these guys impact their new teams positively.



The one exception on the list for at least the first few weeks of the season will be Detroit Lions No. 1 pick, Jameson Williams, from Alabama. Williams tore his ACL in last year’s National Championship game but is on track to make his debut for the Lions this season.

Let’s see how this year’s crop of rookies stacks up.