Last season we did our weekly rookie q uarterback tracker, but with only one taken in the first round of 2022, we’ve moved onto another highly coveted position. For 2022 we’ll keep track of all six first-round wide receivers and their progress throughout the year. Some of our first-round rookies are already off to the races and contributing heavily to their teams.



One exception on the list for at least another couple of weeks is Detroit Lions first-round pick Jameson Williams, from Alabama. Williams tore his ACL in last year’s National Championship game but is on track to make his debut for the Lions (1-2) this season.

Let’s check out this year’s group of rookie first-rounders.