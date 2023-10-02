2023 MLB AL batting average leaders

1. Yandy Díaz (.330) | Tampa Bay Rays IF

2. Corey Seager (.327) | Texas Rangers IF

3. Bo Bichette (.306) | Toronto Blue Jays IF

4. Shohei Ohtani (.304) | Los Angeles Angels P

5. Masataka Yoshida (.289) | Boston Red Sox OF

6. Kyle Tucker (.284) | Houston Astros OF

7. José Ramírez (.282) | Cleveland Guardians IF

8. Adley Rutschman (.277) | Baltimore Orioles C

9. Bobby Witt Jr. (.276) | Kansas City Royals IF

10. Marcus Semien (.276) | Texas Rangers IF

11. Justin Turner (.276) | Boston Red Sox DH

12. Julio Rodríguez (.275) | Seattle Mariners OF

13. Austin Hays (.275) | Baltimore Orioles OF

14. Gleyber Torres (.273) | New York Yankees IF

15. Whit Merrifield (.272) | Toronto Blue Jays IF

16. Maikel Garcia (.272) | Kansas City Royals IF

17. Rafael Devers (.271) | Boston Red Sox IF

18. Steven Kwan (.268) | Cleveland Guardians OF

19. Leody Taveras (.266) | Texas Rangers OF

20. J.P. Crawford (.266) | Seattle Mariners IF

