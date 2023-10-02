2023 MLB AL batting average leaders

1. Yandy Díaz (.330) | Tampa Bay Rays IF
2. Corey Seager (.327) | Texas Rangers IF
3. Bo Bichette (.306) | Toronto Blue Jays IF
4. Shohei Ohtani (.304) | Los Angeles Angels P
5. Masataka Yoshida (.289) | Boston Red Sox OF
6. Kyle Tucker (.284) | Houston Astros OF
7. José Ramírez (.282) | Cleveland Guardians IF
8. Adley Rutschman (.277) | Baltimore Orioles C
9. Bobby Witt Jr. (.276) | Kansas City Royals IF
10. Marcus Semien (.276) | Texas Rangers IF
11. Justin Turner (.276) | Boston Red Sox DH
12. Julio Rodríguez (.275) | Seattle Mariners OF
13. Austin Hays (.275) | Baltimore Orioles OF
14. Gleyber Torres (.273) | New York Yankees IF
15. Whit Merrifield (.272) | Toronto Blue Jays IF
16. Maikel Garcia (.272) | Kansas City Royals IF
17. Rafael Devers (.271) | Boston Red Sox IF
18. Steven Kwan (.268) | Cleveland Guardians OF
19. Leody Taveras (.266) | Texas Rangers OF
20. J.P. Crawford (.266) | Seattle Mariners IF
This article is based on data from Sportradar. Text was compiled by an AI engine that was then reviewed and edited by the editorial staff.
