2023 MLB AL batting average leaders

Yandy Díaz of the Tampa Bay Rays led the American League with .330 batting average

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 29: Yandy Diaz #2 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates a two-run home run in the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on September 29, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
1. Yandy Díaz (.330) | Tampa Bay Rays IF

2. Corey Seager (.327) | Texas Rangers IF

3. Bo Bichette (.306) | Toronto Blue Jays IF

4. Shohei Ohtani (.304) | Los Angeles Angels P

5. Masataka Yoshida (.289) | Boston Red Sox OF

6. Kyle Tucker (.284) | Houston Astros OF

7. José Ramírez (.282) | Cleveland Guardians IF

8. Adley Rutschman (.277) | Baltimore Orioles C

9. Bobby Witt Jr. (.276) | Kansas City Royals IF

10. Marcus Semien (.276) | Texas Rangers IF

11. Justin Turner (.276) | Boston Red Sox DH

12. Julio Rodríguez (.275) | Seattle Mariners OF

13. Austin Hays (.275) | Baltimore Orioles OF

14. Gleyber Torres (.273) | New York Yankees IF

15. Whit Merrifield (.272) | Toronto Blue Jays IF

16. Maikel Garcia (.272) | Kansas City Royals IF

17. Rafael Devers (.271) | Boston Red Sox IF

18. Steven Kwan (.268) | Cleveland Guardians OF

19. Leody Taveras (.266) | Texas Rangers OF

20. J.P. Crawford (.266) | Seattle Mariners IF

This article is based on data from Sportradar. Text was compiled by an AI engine that was then reviewed and edited by the editorial staff.

