2023 MLB AL hits leaders

1. Marcus Semien (185) | Texas Rangers IF
2. Julio Rodríguez (180) | Seattle Mariners OF
3. Bobby Witt Jr. (177) | Kansas City Royals IF
4. Bo Bichette (175) | Toronto Blue Jays IF
5. Yandy Díaz (173) | Tampa Bay Rays IF
6. José Ramírez (172) | Cleveland Guardians IF
7. Steven Kwan (171) | Cleveland Guardians OF
8. Adley Rutschman (163) | Baltimore Orioles C
9. Nathaniel Lowe (163) | Texas Rangers IF
10. Gleyber Torres (163) | New York Yankees IF
11. Alex Bregman (163) | Houston Astros IF
12. Kyle Tucker (163) | Houston Astros OF
13. Teoscar Hernández (161) | Seattle Mariners OF
14. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (159) | Toronto Blue Jays IF
15. George Springer (158) | Toronto Blue Jays OF
16. Rafael Devers (157) | Boston Red Sox IF
17. Corey Seager (156) | Texas Rangers IF
18. Masataka Yoshida (155) | Boston Red Sox OF
19. Justin Turner (154) | Boston Red Sox DH
20. Anthony Santander (152) | Baltimore Orioles OF
This article is based on data from Sportradar.
