2023 MLB AL hits leaders

1. Marcus Semien (185) | Texas Rangers IF

2. Julio Rodríguez (180) | Seattle Mariners OF

3. Bobby Witt Jr. (177) | Kansas City Royals IF

4. Bo Bichette (175) | Toronto Blue Jays IF

5. Yandy Díaz (173) | Tampa Bay Rays IF

6. José Ramírez (172) | Cleveland Guardians IF

7. Steven Kwan (171) | Cleveland Guardians OF

8. Adley Rutschman (163) | Baltimore Orioles C

9. Nathaniel Lowe (163) | Texas Rangers IF

10. Gleyber Torres (163) | New York Yankees IF

11. Alex Bregman (163) | Houston Astros IF

12. Kyle Tucker (163) | Houston Astros OF

13. Teoscar Hernández (161) | Seattle Mariners OF

14. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (159) | Toronto Blue Jays IF

15. George Springer (158) | Toronto Blue Jays OF

16. Rafael Devers (157) | Boston Red Sox IF

17. Corey Seager (156) | Texas Rangers IF

18. Masataka Yoshida (155) | Boston Red Sox OF

19. Justin Turner (154) | Boston Red Sox DH

20. Anthony Santander (152) | Baltimore Orioles OF

This article is based on data from Sportradar. Text was compiled by an AI engine that was then reviewed and edited by the editorial staff.