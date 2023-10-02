MLB

2023 MLB AL home run leaders

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels led the American League with 44 home runs

By
Deadspin Bot
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 8: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels a two run home run to score Andrew Velazquez #4 against pitcher pitcher Michael Grove #78 of the Los Angeles Dodgers during the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium on July 8, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
1. Shohei Ohtani (44) | Los Angeles Angels P

2. Adolis García (39) | Texas Rangers OF

3. Luis Robert Jr. (38) | Chicago White Sox OF

4. Aaron Judge (37) | New York Yankees OF

5. Rafael Devers (33) | Boston Red Sox IF

6. Corey Seager (33) | Texas Rangers IF

7. Julio Rodríguez (32) | Seattle Mariners OF

8. Isaac Paredes (31) | Tampa Bay Rays IF

9. Spencer Torkelson (31) | Detroit Tigers IF

10. Yordan Alvarez (31) | Houston Astros OF

11. Bobby Witt Jr. (30) | Kansas City Royals IF

12. Cal Raleigh (30) | Seattle Mariners C

13. Brent Rooker (30) | Oakland Athletics OF

14. Marcus Semien (29) | Texas Rangers IF

15. Kyle Tucker (29) | Houston Astros OF

16. Gunnar Henderson (28) | Baltimore Orioles IF

17. Anthony Santander (28) | Baltimore Orioles OF

18. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (26) | Toronto Blue Jays IF

19. Teoscar Hernández (26) | Seattle Mariners OF

20. Brandon Drury (26) | Los Angeles Angels IF

This article is based on data from Sportradar. Text was compiled by an AI engine that was then reviewed and edited by the editorial staff.

