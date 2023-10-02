2023 MLB AL home run leaders

1. Shohei Ohtani (44) | Los Angeles Angels P
2. Adolis García (39) | Texas Rangers OF
3. Luis Robert Jr. (38) | Chicago White Sox OF
4. Aaron Judge (37) | New York Yankees OF
5. Rafael Devers (33) | Boston Red Sox IF
6. Corey Seager (33) | Texas Rangers IF
7. Julio Rodríguez (32) | Seattle Mariners OF
8. Isaac Paredes (31) | Tampa Bay Rays IF
9. Spencer Torkelson (31) | Detroit Tigers IF
10. Yordan Alvarez (31) | Houston Astros OF
11. Bobby Witt Jr. (30) | Kansas City Royals IF
12. Cal Raleigh (30) | Seattle Mariners C
13. Brent Rooker (30) | Oakland Athletics OF
14. Marcus Semien (29) | Texas Rangers IF
15. Kyle Tucker (29) | Houston Astros OF
16. Gunnar Henderson (28) | Baltimore Orioles IF
17. Anthony Santander (28) | Baltimore Orioles OF
18. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (26) | Toronto Blue Jays IF
19. Teoscar Hernández (26) | Seattle Mariners OF
20. Brandon Drury (26) | Los Angeles Angels IF
This article is based on data from Sportradar. Text was compiled by an AI engine that was then reviewed and edited by the editorial staff.