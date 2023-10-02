2023 MLB AL runs batted in leaders

1. Kyle Tucker (112) | Houston Astros OF
2. Adolis García (107) | Texas Rangers OF
3. Julio Rodríguez (103) | Seattle Mariners OF
4. Rafael Devers (100) | Boston Red Sox IF
5. Marcus Semien (100) | Texas Rangers IF
6. Isaac Paredes (98) | Tampa Bay Rays IF
7. Alex Bregman (98) | Houston Astros IF
8. Josh Naylor (97) | Cleveland Guardians IF
9. Yordan Alvarez (97) | Houston Astros OF
10. Bobby Witt Jr. (96) | Kansas City Royals IF
11. Eugenio Suárez (96) | Seattle Mariners IF
12. Justin Turner (96) | Boston Red Sox DH
13. Corey Seager (96) | Texas Rangers IF
14. Anthony Santander (95) | Baltimore Orioles OF
15. Shohei Ohtani (95) | Los Angeles Angels P
16. Jonah Heim (95) | Texas Rangers C
17. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (94) | Toronto Blue Jays IF
18. Spencer Torkelson (94) | Detroit Tigers IF
19. Teoscar Hernández (93) | Seattle Mariners OF
20. José Abreu (90) | Houston Astros IF
This article is based on data from Sportradar. Text was compiled by an AI engine that was then reviewed and edited by the editorial staff.
