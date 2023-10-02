MLB

2023 MLB AL runs batted in leaders

Kyle Tucker of the Houston Astros led the American League with 112 runs batted in

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 01: Jose Abreu #79 of the Houston Astros celebrates with Kyle Tucker #30 after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on October 01, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
1. Kyle Tucker (112) | Houston Astros OF

2. Adolis García (107) | Texas Rangers OF

3. Julio Rodríguez (103) | Seattle Mariners OF

4. Rafael Devers (100) | Boston Red Sox IF

5. Marcus Semien (100) | Texas Rangers IF

6. Isaac Paredes (98) | Tampa Bay Rays IF

7. Alex Bregman (98) | Houston Astros IF

8. Josh Naylor (97) | Cleveland Guardians IF

9. Yordan Alvarez (97) | Houston Astros OF

10. Bobby Witt Jr. (96) | Kansas City Royals IF

11. Eugenio Suárez (96) | Seattle Mariners IF

12. Justin Turner (96) | Boston Red Sox DH

13. Corey Seager (96) | Texas Rangers IF

14. Anthony Santander (95) | Baltimore Orioles OF

15. Shohei Ohtani (95) | Los Angeles Angels P

16. Jonah Heim (95) | Texas Rangers C

17. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (94) | Toronto Blue Jays IF

18. Spencer Torkelson (94) | Detroit Tigers IF

19. Teoscar Hernández (93) | Seattle Mariners OF

20. José Abreu (90) | Houston Astros IF

This article is based on data from Sportradar. Text was compiled by an AI engine that was then reviewed and edited by the editorial staff.

