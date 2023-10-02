2023 MLB AL saves leaders

1. Emmanuel Clase (44) | Cleveland Guardians P

2. Jordan Romano (36) | Toronto Blue Jays P

3. Félix Bautista (33) | Baltimore Orioles P

4. Carlos Estévez (31) | Los Angeles Angels P

5. Ryan Pressly (31) | Houston Astros P

6. Kenley Jansen (29) | Boston Red Sox P

7. Jhoan Duran (27) | Minnesota Twins P

8. Alex Lange (26) | Detroit Tigers P

9. Pete Fairbanks (25) | Tampa Bay Rays P

10. Clay Holmes (24) | New York Yankees P

11. Will Smith (22) | Texas Rangers P

12. Paul Sewald (21) | Arizona Diamondbacks P

13. Trevor May (21) | Oakland Athletics P

14. Scott Barlow (13) | San Diego Padres P

15. Andrés Muñoz (13) | Seattle Mariners P

16. Jason Adam (12) | Tampa Bay Rays P

17. Kendall Graveman (8) | Houston Astros P

18. Yennier Cano (8) | Baltimore Orioles P

19. Jason Foley (7) | Detroit Tigers P

20. Aroldis Chapman (6) | Texas Rangers P

This article is based on data from Sportradar. Text was compiled by an AI engine that was then reviewed and edited by the editorial staff.