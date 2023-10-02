2023 MLB AL strikeout leaders

1. Kevin Gausman (237) | Toronto Blue Jays P

2. Pablo López (234) | Minnesota Twins P

3. Gerrit Cole (222) | New York Yankees P

4. Luis Castillo (219) | Seattle Mariners P

5. Dylan Cease (214) | Chicago White Sox P

6. Lucas Giolito (204) | Cleveland Guardians P

7. Framber Valdez (200) | Houston Astros P

8. Joe Ryan (197) | Minnesota Twins P

9. Logan Gilbert (189) | Seattle Mariners P

10. Chris Bassitt (186) | Toronto Blue Jays P

11. Zach Eflin (186) | Tampa Bay Rays P

12. José Berríos (184) | Toronto Blue Jays P

13. Sonny Gray (183) | Minnesota Twins P

14. Nick Pivetta (183) | Boston Red Sox P

15. Yusei Kikuchi (181) | Toronto Blue Jays P

16. Hunter Brown (178) | Houston Astros P

17. George Kirby (172) | Seattle Mariners P

18. Kyle Bradish (168) | Baltimore Orioles P

19. Reid Detmers (168) | Los Angeles Angels P

20. Shohei Ohtani (167) | Los Angeles Angels P

This article is based on data from Sportradar. Text was compiled by an AI engine that was then reviewed and edited by the editorial staff.