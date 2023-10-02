2023 MLB AL strikeout leaders

1. Kevin Gausman (237) | Toronto Blue Jays P
2. Pablo López (234) | Minnesota Twins P
3. Gerrit Cole (222) | New York Yankees P
4. Luis Castillo (219) | Seattle Mariners P
5. Dylan Cease (214) | Chicago White Sox P
6. Lucas Giolito (204) | Cleveland Guardians P
7. Framber Valdez (200) | Houston Astros P
8. Joe Ryan (197) | Minnesota Twins P
9. Logan Gilbert (189) | Seattle Mariners P
10. Chris Bassitt (186) | Toronto Blue Jays P
11. Zach Eflin (186) | Tampa Bay Rays P
12. José Berríos (184) | Toronto Blue Jays P
13. Sonny Gray (183) | Minnesota Twins P
14. Nick Pivetta (183) | Boston Red Sox P
15. Yusei Kikuchi (181) | Toronto Blue Jays P
16. Hunter Brown (178) | Houston Astros P
17. George Kirby (172) | Seattle Mariners P
18. Kyle Bradish (168) | Baltimore Orioles P
19. Reid Detmers (168) | Los Angeles Angels P
20. Shohei Ohtani (167) | Los Angeles Angels P
