2023 MLB AL strikeout leaders

Kevin Gausman of the Toronto Blue Jays led the American League with 237 strikeouts

By
Deadspin Bot
TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 26: Kevin Gausman #34 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches against the New York Yankees during the first inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on September 26, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)
1. Kevin Gausman (237) | Toronto Blue Jays P

2. Pablo López (234) | Minnesota Twins P

3. Gerrit Cole (222) | New York Yankees P

4. Luis Castillo (219) | Seattle Mariners P

5. Dylan Cease (214) | Chicago White Sox P

6. Lucas Giolito (204) | Cleveland Guardians P

7. Framber Valdez (200) | Houston Astros P

8. Joe Ryan (197) | Minnesota Twins P

9. Logan Gilbert (189) | Seattle Mariners P

10. Chris Bassitt (186) | Toronto Blue Jays P

11. Zach Eflin (186) | Tampa Bay Rays P

12. José Berríos (184) | Toronto Blue Jays P

13. Sonny Gray (183) | Minnesota Twins P

14. Nick Pivetta (183) | Boston Red Sox P

15. Yusei Kikuchi (181) | Toronto Blue Jays P

16. Hunter Brown (178) | Houston Astros P

17. George Kirby (172) | Seattle Mariners P

18. Kyle Bradish (168) | Baltimore Orioles P

19. Reid Detmers (168) | Los Angeles Angels P

20. Shohei Ohtani (167) | Los Angeles Angels P

This article is based on data from Sportradar. Text was compiled by an AI engine that was then reviewed and edited by the editorial staff.

