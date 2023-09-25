MLB

2023 MLB earned run average leaders

Blake Snell of the San Diego Padres leads both leagues with 2.33 earned run average

By
Deadspin Bot
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Blake Snell #4 of the San Diego Padres reacts from the dugout after throwing seven hitless innings a game against the Colorado Rockies at PETCO Park on September 19, 2023 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Blake Snell #4 of the San Diego Padres reacts from the dugout after throwing seven hitless innings a game against the Colorado Rockies at PETCO Park on September 19, 2023 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Image: Getty Images (Getty Images)

1. Blake Snell (2.33) | San Diego Padres P

2. Gerrit Cole (2.75) | New York Yankees P

3. Sonny Gray (2.80) | Minnesota Twins P

4. Kodai Senga (2.96) | New York Mets P

5. Justin Steele (3.00) | Chicago Cubs P

6. Kyle Bradish (3.01) | Baltimore Orioles P

7. Luis Castillo (3.06) | Seattle Mariners P

8. Jordan Montgomery (3.25) | Texas Rangers P

9. Kevin Gausman (3.29) | Toronto Blue Jays P

10. Logan Webb (3.35) | San Francisco Giants P

11. Merrill Kelly (3.38) | Arizona Diamondbacks P

12. Framber Valdez (3.39) | Houston Astros P

13. Zach Eflin (3.44) | Tampa Bay Rays P

14. Corbin Burnes (3.46) | Milwaukee Brewers P

15. Zac Gallen (3.49) | Arizona Diamondbacks P

16. George Kirby (3.58) | Seattle Mariners P

17. José Berríos (3.58) | Toronto Blue Jays P

18. Pablo López (3.61) | Minnesota Twins P

19. Bryce Elder (3.63) | Atlanta Braves P

20. Charlie Morton (3.64) | Atlanta Braves P

This article is based on data from Sportradar. Text was compiled by an AI engine that was then reviewed and edited by the editorial staff.

Watch
Did Sweden just declare sex a sport?
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Playing with Reggie Jackson | Chef Joe Bastianich
August 3, 2023
Can the Rays survive the season without Wander Franco? | Agree to Disagree
August 23, 2023