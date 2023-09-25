2023 MLB earned run average leaders

1. Blake Snell (2.33) | San Diego Padres P

2. Gerrit Cole (2.75) | New York Yankees P

3. Sonny Gray (2.80) | Minnesota Twins P

4. Kodai Senga (2.96) | New York Mets P

5. Justin Steele (3.00) | Chicago Cubs P

6. Kyle Bradish (3.01) | Baltimore Orioles P

7. Luis Castillo (3.06) | Seattle Mariners P

8. Jordan Montgomery (3.25) | Texas Rangers P

9. Kevin Gausman (3.29) | Toronto Blue Jays P

10. Logan Webb (3.35) | San Francisco Giants P

11. Merrill Kelly (3.38) | Arizona Diamondbacks P

12. Framber Valdez (3.39) | Houston Astros P

13. Zach Eflin (3.44) | Tampa Bay Rays P

14. Corbin Burnes (3.46) | Milwaukee Brewers P

15. Zac Gallen (3.49) | Arizona Diamondbacks P

16. George Kirby (3.58) | Seattle Mariners P

17. José Berríos (3.58) | Toronto Blue Jays P

18. Pablo López (3.61) | Minnesota Twins P

19. Bryce Elder (3.63) | Atlanta Braves P

20. Charlie Morton (3.64) | Atlanta Braves P

This article is based on data from Sportradar. Text was compiled by an AI engine that was then reviewed and edited by the editorial staff.