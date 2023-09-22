2023 MLB Hits leaders

1. Ronald Acuña Jr. (207) | Atlanta Braves OF
2. Luis Arraez (201) | Miami Marlins IF
3. Freddie Freeman (199) | Los Angeles Dodgers IF
4. Julio Rodríguez (176) | Seattle Mariners OF
5. Marcus Semien (176) | Texas Rangers IF
6. Mookie Betts (171) | Los Angeles Dodgers OF
7. Nico Hoerner (170) | Chicago Cubs IF
8. Bobby Witt Jr. (169) | Kansas City Royals IF
9. Austin Riley (169) | Atlanta Braves IF
10. Steven Kwan (166) | Cleveland Guardians OF
This article is based on data from Sportradar. Text was compiled by an AI engine that was then reviewed and edited by the editorial staff.
