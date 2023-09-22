MLB

2023 MLB Hits leaders

Ronald Acuña Jr. leads the MLB with 207 hits

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 21: Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves slides into third base for a triple in the third inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on September 21, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
1. Ronald Acuña Jr. (207) | Atlanta Braves OF

2. Luis Arraez (201) | Miami Marlins IF

3. Freddie Freeman (199) | Los Angeles Dodgers IF

4. Julio Rodríguez (176) | Seattle Mariners OF

5. Marcus Semien (176) | Texas Rangers IF

6. Mookie Betts (171) | Los Angeles Dodgers OF

7. Nico Hoerner (170) | Chicago Cubs IF

8. Bobby Witt Jr. (169) | Kansas City Royals IF

9. Austin Riley (169) | Atlanta Braves IF

10. Steven Kwan (166) | Cleveland Guardians OF

