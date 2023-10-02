MLB

2023 MLB NL strikeout leaders

Spencer Strider of the Atlanta Braves led the National League with 281 strikeouts

By
Deadspin Bot
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 14: Spencer Strider #65 of the Atlanta Braves throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning in game three of the National League Division Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 14, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 14: Spencer Strider #65 of the Atlanta Braves throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning in game three of the National League Division Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 14, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Image: Getty Images (Getty Images)

1. Spencer Strider (281) | Atlanta Braves P

2. Blake Snell (234) | San Diego Padres P

3. Zac Gallen (220) | Arizona Diamondbacks P

4. Zack Wheeler (212) | Philadelphia Phillies P

5. Mitch Keller (210) | Pittsburgh Pirates P

6. Freddy Peralta (210) | Milwaukee Brewers P

7. Jesús Luzardo (208) | Miami Marlins P

8. Aaron Nola (202) | Philadelphia Phillies P

9. Kodai Senga (202) | New York Mets P

10. Corbin Burnes (200) | Milwaukee Brewers P

11. Logan Webb (194) | San Francisco Giants P

12. Merrill Kelly (187) | Arizona Diamondbacks P

13. Charlie Morton (183) | Atlanta Braves P

14. Justin Steele (176) | Chicago Cubs P

15. Johan Oviedo (158) | Pittsburgh Pirates P

16. Braxton Garrett (156) | Miami Marlins P

17. Hunter Greene (152) | Cincinnati Reds P

18. Sandy Alcantara (151) | Miami Marlins P

19. MacKenzie Gore (151) | Washington Nationals P

20. Josiah Gray (143) | Washington Nationals P

This article is based on data from Sportradar. Text was compiled by an AI engine that was then reviewed and edited by the editorial staff.

Watch
How running an NFL team is like running a restaurant | Chef Emeril Lagasse
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Is Texas or Florida State a bigger national title contender? | Agree to Disagree
September 13, 2023
Are Tua and Tyreek the best duo in the NFL? | Agree to Disagree
September 13, 2023