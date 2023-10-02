2023 MLB NL strikeout leaders

1. Spencer Strider (281) | Atlanta Braves P
2. Blake Snell (234) | San Diego Padres P
3. Zac Gallen (220) | Arizona Diamondbacks P
4. Zack Wheeler (212) | Philadelphia Phillies P
5. Mitch Keller (210) | Pittsburgh Pirates P
6. Freddy Peralta (210) | Milwaukee Brewers P
7. Jesús Luzardo (208) | Miami Marlins P
8. Aaron Nola (202) | Philadelphia Phillies P
9. Kodai Senga (202) | New York Mets P
10. Corbin Burnes (200) | Milwaukee Brewers P
11. Logan Webb (194) | San Francisco Giants P
12. Merrill Kelly (187) | Arizona Diamondbacks P
13. Charlie Morton (183) | Atlanta Braves P
14. Justin Steele (176) | Chicago Cubs P
15. Johan Oviedo (158) | Pittsburgh Pirates P
16. Braxton Garrett (156) | Miami Marlins P
17. Hunter Greene (152) | Cincinnati Reds P
18. Sandy Alcantara (151) | Miami Marlins P
19. MacKenzie Gore (151) | Washington Nationals P
20. Josiah Gray (143) | Washington Nationals P
This article is based on data from Sportradar. Text was compiled by an AI engine that was then reviewed and edited by the editorial staff.
Watch
How running an NFL team is like running a restaurant | Chef Emeril Lagasse
Share