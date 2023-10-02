2023 MLB NL strikeout leaders

1. Spencer Strider (281) | Atlanta Braves P

2. Blake Snell (234) | San Diego Padres P

3. Zac Gallen (220) | Arizona Diamondbacks P

4. Zack Wheeler (212) | Philadelphia Phillies P

5. Mitch Keller (210) | Pittsburgh Pirates P

6. Freddy Peralta (210) | Milwaukee Brewers P

7. Jesús Luzardo (208) | Miami Marlins P

8. Aaron Nola (202) | Philadelphia Phillies P

9. Kodai Senga (202) | New York Mets P

10. Corbin Burnes (200) | Milwaukee Brewers P

11. Logan Webb (194) | San Francisco Giants P

12. Merrill Kelly (187) | Arizona Diamondbacks P

13. Charlie Morton (183) | Atlanta Braves P

14. Justin Steele (176) | Chicago Cubs P

15. Johan Oviedo (158) | Pittsburgh Pirates P

16. Braxton Garrett (156) | Miami Marlins P

17. Hunter Greene (152) | Cincinnati Reds P

18. Sandy Alcantara (151) | Miami Marlins P

19. MacKenzie Gore (151) | Washington Nationals P

20. Josiah Gray (143) | Washington Nationals P

This article is based on data from Sportradar. Text was compiled by an AI engine that was then reviewed and edited by the editorial staff.