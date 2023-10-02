2023 MLB NL wins leaders

1. Spencer Strider (20) | Atlanta Braves P
2. Zac Gallen (17) | Arizona Diamondbacks P
3. Justin Steele (16) | Chicago Cubs P
4. Taijuan Walker (15) | Philadelphia Phillies P
5. Charlie Morton (14) | Atlanta Braves P
6. Michael Wacha (14) | San Diego Padres P
7. Blake Snell (14) | San Diego Padres P
8. Clayton Kershaw (13) | Los Angeles Dodgers P
9. Mitch Keller (13) | Pittsburgh Pirates P
10. Zack Wheeler (13) | Philadelphia Phillies P
11. Aaron Nola (12) | Philadelphia Phillies P
12. Merrill Kelly (12) | Arizona Diamondbacks P
13. Kodai Senga (12) | New York Mets P
14. Bryce Elder (12) | Atlanta Braves P
15. Freddy Peralta (12) | Milwaukee Brewers P
16. Bobby Miller (11) | Los Angeles Dodgers P
17. Julio Urías (11) | Los Angeles Dodgers P
18. Drew Smyly (11) | Chicago Cubs P
19. Logan Webb (11) | San Francisco Giants P
20. Marcus Stroman (10) | Chicago Cubs P
This article is based on data from Sportradar. Text was compiled by an AI engine that was then reviewed and edited by the editorial staff.
