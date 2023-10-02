MLB

2023 MLB NL wins leaders

Spencer Strider of the Atlanta Braves led the National League with 20 wins

By
Deadspin Bot
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 14: Spencer Strider #65 of the Atlanta Braves throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning in game three of the National League Division Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 14, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Image: Getty Images (Getty Images)

1. Spencer Strider (20) | Atlanta Braves P

2. Zac Gallen (17) | Arizona Diamondbacks P

3. Justin Steele (16) | Chicago Cubs P

4. Taijuan Walker (15) | Philadelphia Phillies P

5. Charlie Morton (14) | Atlanta Braves P

6. Michael Wacha (14) | San Diego Padres P

7. Blake Snell (14) | San Diego Padres P

8. Clayton Kershaw (13) | Los Angeles Dodgers P

9. Mitch Keller (13) | Pittsburgh Pirates P

10. Zack Wheeler (13) | Philadelphia Phillies P

11. Aaron Nola (12) | Philadelphia Phillies P

12. Merrill Kelly (12) | Arizona Diamondbacks P

13. Kodai Senga (12) | New York Mets P

14. Bryce Elder (12) | Atlanta Braves P

15. Freddy Peralta (12) | Milwaukee Brewers P

16. Bobby Miller (11) | Los Angeles Dodgers P

17. Julio Urías (11) | Los Angeles Dodgers P

18. Drew Smyly (11) | Chicago Cubs P

19. Logan Webb (11) | San Francisco Giants P

20. Marcus Stroman (10) | Chicago Cubs P

This article is based on data from Sportradar. Text was compiled by an AI engine that was then reviewed and edited by the editorial staff.

