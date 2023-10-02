2023 MLB NL wins leaders

1. Spencer Strider (20) | Atlanta Braves P

2. Zac Gallen (17) | Arizona Diamondbacks P

3. Justin Steele (16) | Chicago Cubs P

4. Taijuan Walker (15) | Philadelphia Phillies P

5. Charlie Morton (14) | Atlanta Braves P

6. Michael Wacha (14) | San Diego Padres P

7. Blake Snell (14) | San Diego Padres P

8. Clayton Kershaw (13) | Los Angeles Dodgers P

9. Mitch Keller (13) | Pittsburgh Pirates P

10. Zack Wheeler (13) | Philadelphia Phillies P

11. Aaron Nola (12) | Philadelphia Phillies P

12. Merrill Kelly (12) | Arizona Diamondbacks P

13. Kodai Senga (12) | New York Mets P

14. Bryce Elder (12) | Atlanta Braves P

15. Freddy Peralta (12) | Milwaukee Brewers P

16. Bobby Miller (11) | Los Angeles Dodgers P

17. Julio Urías (11) | Los Angeles Dodgers P

18. Drew Smyly (11) | Chicago Cubs P

19. Logan Webb (11) | San Francisco Giants P

20. Marcus Stroman (10) | Chicago Cubs P

This article is based on data from Sportradar. Text was compiled by an AI engine that was then reviewed and edited by the editorial staff.