2023 MLB strikeout leaders

1. Spencer Strider (274) | Atlanta Braves P

2. Kevin Gausman (232) | Toronto Blue Jays P

3. Pablo López (228) | Minnesota Twins P

4. Blake Snell (227) | San Diego Padres P

5. Gerrit Cole (217) | New York Yankees P

6. Zac Gallen (213) | Arizona Diamondbacks P

7. Freddy Peralta (210) | Milwaukee Brewers P

8. Zack Wheeler (207) | Philadelphia Phillies P

9. Luis Castillo (207) | Seattle Mariners P

10. Dylan Cease (207) | Chicago White Sox P

11. Mitch Keller (204) | Pittsburgh Pirates P

12. Jesús Luzardo (198) | Miami Marlins P

13. Corbin Burnes (196) | Milwaukee Brewers P

14. Lucas Giolito (195) | Cleveland Guardians P

15. Aaron Nola (194) | Philadelphia Phillies P

16. Kodai Senga (194) | New York Mets P

17. Framber Valdez (193) | Houston Astros P

18. Joe Ryan (191) | Minnesota Twins P

19. Lance Lynn (187) | Los Angeles Dodgers P

20. Logan Webb (187) | San Francisco Giants P

This article is based on data from Sportradar. Text was compiled by an AI engine that was then reviewed and edited by the editorial staff.