2023 MLB strikeout leaders

1. Spencer Strider (274) | Atlanta Braves P
2. Kevin Gausman (232) | Toronto Blue Jays P
3. Pablo López (228) | Minnesota Twins P
4. Blake Snell (227) | San Diego Padres P
5. Gerrit Cole (217) | New York Yankees P
6. Zac Gallen (213) | Arizona Diamondbacks P
7. Freddy Peralta (210) | Milwaukee Brewers P
8. Zack Wheeler (207) | Philadelphia Phillies P
9. Luis Castillo (207) | Seattle Mariners P
10. Dylan Cease (207) | Chicago White Sox P
11. Mitch Keller (204) | Pittsburgh Pirates P
12. Jesús Luzardo (198) | Miami Marlins P
13. Corbin Burnes (196) | Milwaukee Brewers P
14. Lucas Giolito (195) | Cleveland Guardians P
15. Aaron Nola (194) | Philadelphia Phillies P
16. Kodai Senga (194) | New York Mets P
17. Framber Valdez (193) | Houston Astros P
18. Joe Ryan (191) | Minnesota Twins P
19. Lance Lynn (187) | Los Angeles Dodgers P
20. Logan Webb (187) | San Francisco Giants P
This article is based on data from Sportradar. Text was compiled by an AI engine that was then reviewed and edited by the editorial staff.
Watch
How running an NFL team is like running a restaurant | Chef Emeril Lagasse
Share