2023 MLB strikeout leaders

Spencer Strider of the Atlanta Braves leads both leagues with 274 strikeouts

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 14: Spencer Strider #65 of the Atlanta Braves throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning in game three of the National League Division Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 14, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
1. Spencer Strider (274) | Atlanta Braves P

2. Kevin Gausman (232) | Toronto Blue Jays P

3. Pablo López (228) | Minnesota Twins P

4. Blake Snell (227) | San Diego Padres P

5. Gerrit Cole (217) | New York Yankees P

6. Zac Gallen (213) | Arizona Diamondbacks P

7. Freddy Peralta (210) | Milwaukee Brewers P

8. Zack Wheeler (207) | Philadelphia Phillies P

9. Luis Castillo (207) | Seattle Mariners P

10. Dylan Cease (207) | Chicago White Sox P

11. Mitch Keller (204) | Pittsburgh Pirates P

12. Jesús Luzardo (198) | Miami Marlins P

13. Corbin Burnes (196) | Milwaukee Brewers P

14. Lucas Giolito (195) | Cleveland Guardians P

15. Aaron Nola (194) | Philadelphia Phillies P

16. Kodai Senga (194) | New York Mets P

17. Framber Valdez (193) | Houston Astros P

18. Joe Ryan (191) | Minnesota Twins P

19. Lance Lynn (187) | Los Angeles Dodgers P

20. Logan Webb (187) | San Francisco Giants P

