2023 MLB wins leaders

Spencer Strider of the Atlanta Braves leads both leagues with 19 wins

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 14: Spencer Strider #65 of the Atlanta Braves throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning in game three of the National League Division Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 14, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Image: Getty Images (Getty Images)

1. Spencer Strider (19) | Atlanta Braves P

2. Zac Gallen (17) | Arizona Diamondbacks P

3. Justin Steele (16) | Chicago Cubs P

4. Chris Bassitt (15) | Toronto Blue Jays P

5. Zach Eflin (15) | Tampa Bay Rays P

6. Taijuan Walker (15) | Philadelphia Phillies P

7. Kyle Gibson (15) | Baltimore Orioles P

8. Luis Castillo (14) | Seattle Mariners P

9. Charlie Morton (14) | Atlanta Braves P

10. Gerrit Cole (14) | New York Yankees P

11. Blake Snell (14) | San Diego Padres P

12. Clayton Kershaw (13) | Los Angeles Dodgers P

13. Mitch Keller (13) | Pittsburgh Pirates P

14. Zack Wheeler (13) | Philadelphia Phillies P

15. Logan Gilbert (13) | Seattle Mariners P

16. Max Scherzer (13) | Texas Rangers P

17. Michael Wacha (13) | San Diego Padres P

18. Lance Lynn (12) | Los Angeles Dodgers P

19. Kevin Gausman (12) | Toronto Blue Jays P

20. Colin Poche (12) | Tampa Bay Rays P

