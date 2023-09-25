2023 MLB wins leaders

1. Spencer Strider (19) | Atlanta Braves P
2. Zac Gallen (17) | Arizona Diamondbacks P
3. Justin Steele (16) | Chicago Cubs P
4. Chris Bassitt (15) | Toronto Blue Jays P
5. Zach Eflin (15) | Tampa Bay Rays P
6. Taijuan Walker (15) | Philadelphia Phillies P
7. Kyle Gibson (15) | Baltimore Orioles P
8. Luis Castillo (14) | Seattle Mariners P
9. Charlie Morton (14) | Atlanta Braves P
10. Gerrit Cole (14) | New York Yankees P
11. Blake Snell (14) | San Diego Padres P
12. Clayton Kershaw (13) | Los Angeles Dodgers P
13. Mitch Keller (13) | Pittsburgh Pirates P
14. Zack Wheeler (13) | Philadelphia Phillies P
15. Logan Gilbert (13) | Seattle Mariners P
16. Max Scherzer (13) | Texas Rangers P
17. Michael Wacha (13) | San Diego Padres P
18. Lance Lynn (12) | Los Angeles Dodgers P
19. Kevin Gausman (12) | Toronto Blue Jays P
20. Colin Poche (12) | Tampa Bay Rays P
This article is based on data from Sportradar. Text was compiled by an AI engine that was then reviewed and edited by the editorial staff.
