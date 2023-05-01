Examining the 2023 NFL Draft’s most polarizing war rooms

The pick of Bijan Robinson makes even less sense. The list of running backs taken in the first round is rife with solid starters on bad teams. The devaluation of running backs over the past decade has come as the proliferation of exotic passing attacks have turned the ground game into a luxury. Desmond Ridder was shaky during his rookie season after replacing Marcus Mariota as the starter. Arthur Smith, who authored the Titans offense around Derrick Henry, imagines Bijan Robinson as his equivalent in Atlanta.

The issue is that their plan doesn’t have enough of an upside. The goal of modern offenses is to accumulate explosive playmakers in the passing game and defenders capable of interfering with an offense’s digestive tract. The Falcons are lacking in playmakers on the defensive end, and yet, they used valuable draft capital on a running back, they could have traded back for, and still landed. If the endgame is to be a middling team in the NFC South, they’re well on their way.