NFL

2023 NFL sacks leaders

T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers leads the NFL with 6 sacks

By
Deadspin Bot
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 24: Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the Las Vegas Raiders avoids a sack by linebacker T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth quarter of their game at Allegiant Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Steelers defeated the Raiders 23-18. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Image: Getty Images (Getty Images)

1. T.J. Watt (6) | Pittsburgh Steelers LB

2. Danielle Hunter (5) | Minnesota Vikings OLB

3. Myles Garrett (4.5) | Cleveland Browns DE

4. Matthew Judon (4) | New England Patriots LB

5. Micah Parsons (4) | Dallas Cowboys LB

6. Leonard Floyd (3.5) | Buffalo Bills DE

7. Denico Autry (3.5) | Tennessee Titans DL

8. Rashan Gary (3.5) | Green Bay Packers LB

9. Joey Bosa (3) | Los Angeles Chargers OLB

10. Kwity Paye (3) | Indianapolis Colts DE

11. Josh Allen (3) | Jacksonville Jaguars OLB

12. Trey Hendrickson (3) | Cincinnati Bengals DE

13. Kyle Hamilton (3) | Baltimore Ravens SAF

14. Brian Burns (3) | Carolina Panthers OLB

15. Drake Jackson (3) | San Francisco 49ers DL

16. Dennis Gardeck (3) | Arizona Cardinals OLB

17. Montez Sweat (3) | Washington Commanders DE

18. Osa Odighizuwa (3) | Dallas Cowboys DT

19. Mike Danna (2.5) | Kansas City Chiefs DE

20. Chris Jones (2.5) | Kansas City Chiefs DT

This article is based on data from Sportradar. Text was compiled by an AI engine that was then reviewed and edited by the editorial staff.

