2023 NFL sacks leaders

1. T.J. Watt (6) | Pittsburgh Steelers LB
2. Danielle Hunter (5) | Minnesota Vikings OLB
3. Myles Garrett (4.5) | Cleveland Browns DE
4. Matthew Judon (4) | New England Patriots LB
5. Micah Parsons (4) | Dallas Cowboys LB
6. Leonard Floyd (3.5) | Buffalo Bills DE
7. Denico Autry (3.5) | Tennessee Titans DL
8. Rashan Gary (3.5) | Green Bay Packers LB
9. Joey Bosa (3) | Los Angeles Chargers OLB
10. Kwity Paye (3) | Indianapolis Colts DE
11. Josh Allen (3) | Jacksonville Jaguars OLB
12. Trey Hendrickson (3) | Cincinnati Bengals DE
13. Kyle Hamilton (3) | Baltimore Ravens SAF
14. Brian Burns (3) | Carolina Panthers OLB
15. Drake Jackson (3) | San Francisco 49ers DL
16. Dennis Gardeck (3) | Arizona Cardinals OLB
17. Montez Sweat (3) | Washington Commanders DE
18. Osa Odighizuwa (3) | Dallas Cowboys DT
19. Mike Danna (2.5) | Kansas City Chiefs DE
20. Chris Jones (2.5) | Kansas City Chiefs DT
This article is based on data from Sportradar. Text was compiled by an AI engine that was then reviewed and edited by the editorial staff.
