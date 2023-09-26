NFL

2023 NFL tackles leaders

Zaire Franklin of the Indianapolis Colts leads the NFL with 45 tackles

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Kwity Paye #51 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates with Zaire Franklin #44 after recovering a fumble in the second quarter of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
1. Zaire Franklin (45) | Indianapolis Colts LB

2. T.J. Edwards (42) | Chicago Bears LB

3. Foyesade Oluokun (37) | Jacksonville Jaguars LB

4. Jevon Holland (33) | Miami Dolphins SAF

5. Roquan Smith (33) | Baltimore Ravens LB

6. Bobby Wagner (33) | Seattle Seahawks LB

7. Jordyn Brooks (32) | Seattle Seahawks LB

8. Patrick Queen (31) | Baltimore Ravens LB

9. Tremaine Edmunds (31) | Chicago Bears LB

10. Camryn Bynum (31) | Minnesota Vikings SAF

11. Kyzir White (3) | Arizona Cardinals LB

12. Robert Spillane (28) | Las Vegas Raiders LB

13. Ernest Jones (28) | Los Angeles Rams LB

14. Cody Barton (28) | Washington Commanders LB

15. Quay Walker (28) | Green Bay Packers LB

16. Divine Deablo (27) | Las Vegas Raiders LB

17. Julian Blackmon (27) | Indianapolis Colts SAF

18. Julian Love (27) | Seattle Seahawks SAF

19. Quincy Williams (26) | New York Jets LB

20. C.J. Mosley (26) | New York Jets LB

This article is based on data from Sportradar. Text was compiled by an AI engine that was then reviewed and edited by the editorial staff.

