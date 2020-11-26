Black Friday Is Almost Here!
The Inventory team is rounding up deals you don’t want to miss, now through Cyber Monday. Click here to browse!
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
ShopSubscribe
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise

25 things Deadspin is thankful for (yes, even in 2020), including doggos & Kelly Loeffler (no, really)

cbaud
Chris Baud
Filed to:Thanksgiving
ThanksgivingDoggoskitties!kelly loeffler
Save
Our hearts are ballooning with thankfulnessism
Our hearts are ballooning with thankfulnessism
Graphic: Eric Barrow

It’s been a crazy year at Deadspin and an awful one for almost everyone in the world who’s not Jeff Bezos. Today, as I spend Thanksgiving away from family and friends due to COVID-19, I thought it would be a good idea for us to all express the small things we should be thankful for in this hellscape. Some are personal, some are staffwide. Also some are tongue-in-cheek, some are earnest. You, dear reader, get to decide which is which.

Advertisement

Happy Thanksgiving!

THE LIST:

  1. WiFi — where would we be without it this year?
  2. Kelly Loeffler — for giving us an endless stream of things to write about
  3. Laura Ingraham — for being a loyal reader with nothing but constructive criticism for us — Rich
  4. Lance Armstrong — because I got to use the word “dick” for the first time in my published writing — Julie
  5. Speaking of dicks let’s be thankful for Jeffrey Toobin, who raised awareness on the extra precautions needed to make sure we don’t jerk off during work Zoom meetings, because apparently we needed better awareness of that — Chris
  6. On a related note that Zoom/Google Meet/Microsoft Teams have the option to turn the camera off (but please still do not jerk off then, thank you) — Julie
  7. Stephen A. Smith dancing when the Cowboys lose
  8. The Angry Runs segment on GMFB, which gives us life
  9. Hats — because sometimes you need to keep the camera on
  10. Yoga pants — Julie
  11. The laptops we have to hand out accurate critiques of playing sports during a global pandemic when the leagues are seemingly unconcerned by death — DeArbea
  12. Pets, they are ALL GOOD BOYS AND GIRLS — Rich
Alfie O’Malley
Alfie O’Malley
Advertisement
Kirby &amp; Taffy DiCaro
Kirby & Taffy DiCaro
Jigglypuff Laforgia
Jigglypuff Laforgia
G/O Media may get a commission
AirPods Pro
AirPods Pro

13. A five-overtime hockey game that took place in the afternoon — Jesse

14. My Thanksgiving hat, procured in Detroit in 2017 — Rich

15. I am thankful for the inevitability of death — Tom

16. Conversely, I am thankful for the coming Singularity, which will allow us to escape the inevitability of death — Chris

Advertisement

17. Calling Washington the “Football Team”

18. Seeing the KBO sword for the first time

19. I’m thankful that we did not have to watch a Tom Brady documentary this year

20. All the potatoes who are better coaches than Adam Gase

21. The women who work in sports, in spite of it all

22. I’m thankful that the NFC East only has a few more weeks left of looking like a sink’s garbage disposal — Donovan

Advertisement

23. Diogo Jota, and Hum’s last album — Sam

24. Doppio Coffeehouse — Chris

25. I’m thankful that I have enough common decency to NOT put ketchup on Thanksgiving food — Donovan

Chris Baud

Managing editor. Former N.Y. Daily Newser. Former broke poker player.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Deadspin

The Taysom Hill-Jameis Winston situation has a racial component to it, just not the one you think

College hoops returns during a pandemic so we can have an 81-point blowout nobody needed

The Lakers, Sixers & Hawks crushed free agency

Dabo Swinney sucks even more than you thought yesterday