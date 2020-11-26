25 things Deadspin is thankful for (yes, even in 2020), including doggos & Kelly Loeffler (no, really)

Our hearts are ballooning with thankfulnessism Graphic : Eric Barrow

It’s been a crazy year at Deadspin and an awful one for almost everyone in the world who’s not Jeff Bezos. Today, as I spend Thanksgiving away from family and friends due to COVID-19, I thought it would be a good idea for us to all express the small things we should be thankful for in this hellscape. Some are personal, some are staffwide. Also some are tongue-in-cheek, some are earnest. You, dear reader, get to decide which is which.



Happy Thanksgiving!

THE LIST:

WiFi — where would we be without it this year?

Kelly Loeffler — for giving us an endless stream things write about

Laura Ingraham — for being a loyal reader with nothing but constructive criticism

Lance Armstrong — because I got to use the word “dick” for the first time in my published writing — Julie

Speaking of dicks let’s be thankful for Jeffrey Toobin

On a related note that Zoom/Google Meet/Microsoft Teams have the option to turn the camera off (but please still do not jerk off then, thank you) — Julie

Stephen A. Smith dancing when the Cowboys lose The Angry Runs segment on GMFB, which gives us life Hats — because sometimes you need to keep the camera on Yoga pants — Julie The laptops we have to hand out accurate critiques of playing sports during a global pandemic when the leagues are seemingly unconcerned by death — DeArbea Pets, they are ALL GOOD BOYS AND GIRLS — Rich

Alfie O’Malley

Kirby & Taffy DiCaro

Jigglypuff Laforgia

13. A five-overtime hockey game that took place in the afternoon — Jesse



14. My Thanksgiving hat, procured in Detroit in 2017 — Rich

15. I am thankful for the inevitability of death — Tom

16. Conversely, I am thankful for the coming Singularity, which will allow us to escape the inevitability of death — Chris

17. Calling Washington the “Football Team”

18. Seeing the KBO sword for the first time

19. I’m thankful that we did not have to watch a Tom Brady documentary this year

20. All the potatoes who are better coaches than Adam Gase

21. The women who work in sports, in spite of it all

22. I’m thankful that the NFC East only has a few more weeks left of looking like a sink’s garbage disposal — Donovan

23. Diogo Jota, and Hum’s last album — Sam

24. Doppio Coffeehouse — Chris

25. I’m thankful that I have enough common decency to NOT put ketchup on Thanksgiving food — Donovan