You'll be shocked to learn that Kelly Loeffler remains terrible

Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler is involved in the attempted invalidation of the 2020 election because of course she is. Image : ( Getty Images )

In case you were wondering, Deadspin’s most hated sports owner, Kelly Loeffler, is indeed participating in Donald Trump’s attempted coup d’etat.



On Tuesday, Loeffler and fellow Georgia GOP Senator David Perdue called on the state’s Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to resign, basically for his unwillingness to play along with the farcical narrative being spun by Trump and his fellow enablers and traitors of widespread voter fraud.



Their joint statement said:



“The management of Georgia elections has become an embarrassment for our state. Georgians are outraged, and rightly so. We have been clear from the beginning: every legal vote cast should be counted. Any illegal vote must not. And there must be transparency and uniformity in the counting process. This isn’t hard. This isn’t partisan. This is American. We believe when there are failures, they need to be called out — even when it’s in your own party. There have been too many failures in Georgia elections this year and the most recent election has shined a national light on the problems. While blame certainly lies elsewhere as well, the buck ultimately stops with the Secretary of State. The mismanagement and lack of transparency from the Secretary of State is unacceptable. Honest elections are paramount to the foundation of our democracy. The Secretary of State has failed to deliver honest and transparent elections. He has failed the people of Georgia, and he should step down immediately.”

Deadspin has recounted Loeffler’s crimes against the republic many times. She failed to warn the American public of the coming coronavirus crisis, instead using her privileged information to profit in the stock market. She spoke out against the WNBA’s support of Black Lives Matter and its players’ season-long campaign to get justice for Breonna Taylor. She’s a 2nd Amendment enthusiast, until it comes to legally armed Black people. She helped a QAnon nutter get elected to Congress. She likes to pal around with white supremacists. She once took a private plane to a hot dog stand.



Raffensperger asserted that his office oversaw a process that was orderly and lawful, even noting that he sent a monitor to watch over ballot-counting in Fulton County, the Democratic and predominantly Black stronghold comprising much of Atlanta that helped carry the state for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.



The mainstream media isn’t taking the threat of Trump seriously, dismissing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s refusal to acknowledge election results as a joke, and doubting Trump’s real intentions are an actual autocratic move to usurp power. Sorry, the argument that “Trump can’t undermine the Constitution because the Constitution won’t allow it” isn’t much of an argument for why this coup will ultimately fail.



If it fails, it’ll fail due to ineptitude, the kind that leads clown car participant Rudy Giuliani to make an even bigger punchline of himself by holding a press conference at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, next to a porn shop, in Northeast Philadelphia. This administration is too ridiculous for the hilarious “Veep” and too stupid for House of Cards, though equally malignant. It’s as if Viserys Targaryen took the Iron Throne with Aubrey Huff as Hand of the King.



It’s hard to tell if Trumpists are more evil or stupid. With Loeffler, it’s a combination with a healthy dose of arrogance thrown in. Casting doubt on the legitimacy of elections in your home state while you and your Senate partner are slated to be in Jan. 5 runoffs seems like a strange way to inspire the base. They’re already facing an uphill battle against Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock (favored by WNBA players) for control of the US Senate . They’ll also have to face the full power of the Stacey Abrams machine that helped turn Georgia blue.



The defeat of Loeffler and Perdue would represent a huge win for the Democrats, but a solid repudiation of Trumpism, which will certainly persist long after Trump. It will also be a huge win for the WNBA, a testament to the power of athlete activists. It will mark a possible return to reality, instead of living in alternative-fact filled echo chambers. And maybe, possibly, a return to a slightly more just America.



And if the WNBA dumps her, we can go back to a happier world where Jerry Reinsdorf is our most hated owner.

