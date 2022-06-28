Tyus Jones

Position: Point Guard HT: 6-0 Age: 26



2021-22 stats: 8.7 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 2.4 apg

While Jalen Brunson has become the most overrated free agent this offseason, Jones might be the most underrated. The stocky guard led the NBA in assist-to-turnover ratio last season while providing a steady hand for the Memphis Grizzlies when Ja Morant went down with an injury. In 38 games throughout Jones’ career where Morant was out due to injury, he’s averaged 11.3 points, 6.5 assists, and 2.9 rebounds. So it’s not hard to imagine a scenario where a team hands him a starting gig, and he raises those numbers a bit higher across the board.

He will have options to either stay with the Grizzlies as their super-sub or play the same role for a team like the Phoenix Suns or Los Angeles Lakers. Or he could go to the Knicks, who have needed a point guard for 20 years, and fill the role they desperately envision Brunson taking for $15 million less. Jones deserves a payday as much as he deserves a shot at showing what he can do as a starter. His has the ability to take care of the ball and come up big, which he did in the Grizzlies’ second-round series against the Warriors, where he dropped 21 points and nine assists in Game 5.

Best Fits: Knicks, Pistons, Lakers, Suns

