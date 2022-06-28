After the odd calm of the 2022 NBA Draft, the next phase of the 2022 off-season begins on Thursday — free agency. Recent trends show that major free agents tend to re-sign from their current teams to reap the max amount of years and money only their current teams can offer. With that in mind, let’s look at the under-the-radar, unrestricted free agents who could take on more prominent roles with teams looking to improve their standings.
The free agents discussed are unrestricted, which means any team can sign them outright without the current team being able to match the offer. As a result, these players will be wild cards this summer and should have multiple suitors vying for their services.