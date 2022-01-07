2021 marked the first NFL season with each team playing 17 games in the regular season. Many people were quick to state their displeasure with the expansion, claiming that adding a 17th game hurts the sport and is merely a cash grab only meant to benefit the owners and put the players at greater risk. Valid points, but let me offer a counter argument: it means more football.



There’s a whole separate argument that could be made about whether or not there needs to be an asterisk next to any records broken in the 18th week of a season. After all, most NFL records today were set by players playing 16-game schedules. True, but the NFL expanded to the 16-game schedule in 1978, over a decade after the first Super Bowl was played. So, if it’s such a problem, why don’t we hear anyone complaining about the players who set records while playing only 14 games in a season?

That’s beside the point though. All that matters is that there are myriad records that could be broken this Sunday. How many you ask? Well, why don’t I count them out for you.